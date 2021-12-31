Belinda wears shoulders in a red dress and says goodbye to New Years Eve | Instagram

Belinda, appears in a snapshot in which she wears a red dress made of very fine fabric, leaving a large part of her shoulders uncovered. Is this how the “composer” fires her “New Years Eve“?

The singer Belinda, who has appeared on several magazine covers and recently starred on the front page of issues such as “Who” and “Her World”, appears in a maxi dress in an intense red color.

With the bowed gaze, Belinda, is captured in a photograph that circulates from a fan page inspired by the interpreter of “La Niña de la Escuela”, it is captured in a snapshot that appears on the internet.

The Spanish premiered one of the musical collaborations with Tini Stoessel and Lola Indigo during this 2020 that managed to drive the YouTube platform crazy with 24 million views, the TV actress added a hit to his career with one of the most played songs through his own channel.

In the middle of holding new Year, one of the recent sessions of the “native of Madrid”, born on August 15, 1992, shows her with an elegant outfit to close with a flourish this 2021

The “Pianist“and director of video clips, she rests her face on a part of the dress, also wearing a silver necklace and a watch of the same tonality, it should be said that red, in its various varieties, is one of the most used colors during these times on all when it comes to receiving a new year.

The captivating gaze of Belinda, did not go unnoticed by his followers who were captivated by the beautiful pair of blue eyes that stand out among many of the qualities of the remembered child actress.

Just a day ago, the “naturalized mexican“He shared in his stories a couple of videos that he took from the account of Alfonso Whaitsman, the so-called” stylist of the stars “and with whom Belinda Peregrin Shcüll recently collaborated in a session.

The famous for soap operas such as “Amigos x Siempre” (2000), “Aventuras en el tiempo” (2001) “Complices to the rescue” (2002), among other productions, appeared with a black hat and intense red lips with which she left his fans totally dumbfounded.

The “Christian Nodal’s fiancee“She thanked the makeup artist affectionately with a tender message that accompanied the two videos.

Likewise, the “future wife of the Mexican regional,” has shared a series of stories in which she boasts to her 14.4 million subscribers some of her best memories.

The soloist and Philanthropist, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, has tried to collect the best moments, from family members or even from her own career or her most personal hobbies in a closer relationship with her fans.