Belinda, on the anniversary cover with a rainbow of colors | Instagram

Belinda appears on a new anniversary cover and is invaded by a rainbow of colors, the “Spanish“was the muse of” e “magazine for whom she modeled in a shiny gray outfit Without Christian Nodal!

The singer, born in Madrid on August 15, 1992, Belinda, was once again the main image on the cover of a magazine and shows why she has become the favorite.

The “model” and faithful assiduous to fashion, has stood out as a whole fashion Icon and is chosen by various publications and advertising campaigns in which the television actress has also collaborated.

Belinda, on the anniversary cover with a rainbow of colors. Photo: Instagram Capture

In just the last few years, “Beli” has been the face of magazines such as Glamor, Esquire, Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, Caras, Quien, Her World and recently, the publication of “Ellements.”

Christian Nodal’s fiancée, who once again appeared alone without the regional musician, shared the collaboration 12 hours ago through her Instagram account in which she accumulated a total of 91,921 people who reacted with likes.

However, among the first messages that reached the publication of the remembered child star who debuted at age 10 in productions such as “Amigos x Siempre” (2000), “Aventuras en el tiempo” (2001) “Complices to the rescue” ( 2002), it was the “sonorense” who gave a tender compliment to the future owner of his fortnights.

Cosita bella, Nodal wrote to Belinda, which sparked several reactions amid other messages that can be seen in the soloist’s publication.

Likewise, the composer, who became famous for songs such as “Bella traición”, “Boba Niña nice”, “Ángel”, without neglecting her most recent musical collaboration, “La Niña de la Escuela”, was the target of other reactions from his loyal fans, also called, “belifans”.

Those eyes, how not to love you princess kisses and hugs from Honduras #belinda, Pop princess, Excellent cover, Wowwwwww you are amazing my girl! Happy Belinda day, You are my great inspiration, Preciosa, Princess of Latin pop, Omg Que Linda, is read in the dedications to the beautiful Netflix actress.

It is worth mentioning that the “composer”, “pianist” and one of the greatest exponents of Latin Pop has headed the main news of shows inside and outside of Mexico, the “businesswoman” who also owns a beauty brand, among other things , is one of the favorites of the platform.

With 14.6 million subscribers, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, is crowned among the most acclaimed in the social network of Instagram, from where the new collaboration is appreciated in which the actress of “Welcome to Eden” gave a series of credits in gratitude to all those who participated for this new edition.

With a garment in glitter, Belinda appears with a palette with sparks of pastel colors in her hand, which matched the pink background of the and from where a series of labels can be seen that distinguish the interpreter of “Sapito”. At the bottom of the cover is the legend “Princess of Latin Pop”, (“Princess of Latin Pop”) and Belinda’s name underneath.