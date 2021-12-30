Belinda sweeps away a photo never seen before. Much love! | Instagram

Belinda was a boom in social networks after a photo circulated that apparently she kept under anonymity, the “pop star“was totally exposed.

The singer Belinda, surprised a large part of the 14.4 million subscribers who follow her on her Instagram.

It was her own Belinda who chose some of the favorite photos with which he would say goodbye this 2021 and without a doubt left everyone with a square eye by being one of those that he apparently would have jealously guarded.

The “naturalized mexican“shared one of his most intimate photos and one that will leave his millions of followers impressed.

Belinda sweeps, the photo that nobody would see comes to light

It is a selfie in which the interpreter of “The School Girl“Figure embracing her father, without a doubt, this reflects the great closeness that the native of Madrid has with her father.

The publication shown during these last days yielded almost 300 thousand likes and was filled with various comments in a couple of seconds.

It should be said that the images would be part of the childhood memories of the “businesswoman” so this would not be the only publication that Belinda Peregrín Schüll shared with her “belifans”.

The “Christian Nodal’s fiancee“It also appears in another postcard in which it is full of candies and in which its eyes stole all the attention.

The “love for dogs” was also present in the old photos of the remembered child star who debuted in novels like “Amigos x Siempre” (2000), “Adventures in time“(2001)” Complices to the rescue “(2002), among others

THE memory of what would be one of his small and beloved pets, a Chihuahua breed dog that occupies a space between memories and the heart of “Beli”, who at various times has shown that each of these little beings have left a mark important throughout your life.

The “composer“She would have lost her unconditional friend” Gizmo “several months ago, her faithful little dog who remained with her at all times even on her tours.

With great sadness, Belinda Peregrín said goodbye to her travel companion through her Instagram stories in which she shared several images in which she was captured with her beloved friend.