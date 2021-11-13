For mere mortals, singers, models and actresses are carefree people who live the life from party to party and find themselves surrounded by a thousand luxuries.

But in recent years, thousands of celebrities have come out to share how hard their life is in a world where many of us could consider it as paradise.

The most recent case is that of the super model Bella Hadid, who shared through her official Instagram account, a series of photographs where she is seen in one of her worst stages as a result of the repression she suffers.

It should be noted that in recent weeks, the Hadid family has been involved in several scandals, as Zayn Malik was accused of beating his mother-in-law and mother of the model Gigi, with whom he has a daughter.

Therefore, the angel from Victoria ‘s Secrets decided to end her relationship with the British singer and focus all her attention on her little daughter, and forget about Malik.

The couple decided to separate and have contact for the sake of their daughter. Photo: .

But now, it is The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend who gives something to talk about by confessing the process she has been going through for some time.

“Self-help and mental illness, or chemical imbalances, are not linear. It is like a roller coaster full of obstacles, with its ups and downs and its edges.”

It is a fragment of the words that the 25-year-old model shared accompanied by some selfies where she is seen crying or even channeled receiving some medicine.

“Social networks are not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you have to hear is that you are not alone. So from me to you, you are not alone. I love you, I see you and I hear you, ”Bella wrote.

The model opened her heart in its most vulnerable stage. Photo: IG / bellahadid

However, depression and anxiety is something that the greatest models have lived with, and little by little they have been raising their voices and commenting that they are not alone.

Kendall jenner

Kylie Jenner’s older sister has always been very open and honest with her mental health, as she has assured that she has been dealing with anxiety and panic attacks for some time.

“Sometimes I think I’m dying,” shared the 25-year-old model, who also added that she has suffered from this problem since she was 8.

Kendall has also suffered from great emotional problems. Photo: IG / kendalljenner

“I’ve had times when I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart is failing, I can’t breathe and I need someone to help me.”

Cara delevingne

There was a time when Cara Delevingne was the face of every runway in the world, but overnight she decided to quit and start an acting career.

And it is that from the age of 15 he began to have emotional problems that often coexist with dyspraxia.

The actress has always shared her inscurities. Photo: IG / caradelevingne

“Suddenly, a great wave of depression and anxiety hit me … I just wanted to disintegrate and have someone disappear.”

These problems intensified in the search for a figure, a body and a perfect beauty, and assured that many times the world of modeling demands.

