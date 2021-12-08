12/08/2021 at 13:06 CET

The Borussia Dortmund footballer, Jude Bellingham, you already know the sanction for your ‘crack’ against the referee of the German Klassiker between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich this weekend, Felix zwayer.

The decision, as BILD has advanced, is fine the BVB footballer 40,000 euros, which is the highest financial sanction for a footballer in the history of the Bundesliga.

The good news for the Englishman is, for now, that he gets rid of a sports sanction, despite the accusations of fixation that he stowed on the party’s referee.

“For me it was not a penalty. Hummels does not even look at the ball and fight for it, he touches the player but I don’t think he is even looking at the ball,” Bellingham told Viaplay microphones about the penalty that Zwayer pointed out in favor of the Bayern at Signal Iduna Park. “Look at a lot of other decisions in this game. You give Germany’s biggest game to a referee who has rigged a match before, what do you expect? “

BELLINGHAM: – You give a referee that has match fixed before, the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect? (@JanAageFjortoft) pic.twitter.com/H5yU9hz6PT – Viaplay Fotball (@ViaplayFotball) December 4, 2021

Bellingham refers to an episode of the referee in 2005, when he was banned for six months. At that time, the German judges Robert Hoyzer and Dominik Marks, were sentenced to 29 and 18 months in prison for Pokal match-fixing, accepting money from the Croatian mafia to influence parties, and Zwayer he was an assistant to Marks in one of the parties investigated.

According to the accounts of the time, Zwayer declined money offered by Hoyzer and flatly refused to rig the match, although, even so, He was sentenced to six months without parties for hiding information and not reporting the facts.

The news became a scandal in Germany but, after its sanction, Zwayer He returned to the pitch and today is one of the most important main referees in the Germanic country, with almost 200 games directed in the Bundesliga and 50 in European competitions, and without any other case of fixing on his resume.

Some words that Bellingham did not measure too well and can be more expensive than those 40,000 euros. In fact, as confirmed by the Dortmund police, The footballer would have been reported to the authorities by the German refereeing body, and his accusations could have legal consequences.

At the moment, according to AS, the case could not move forward since it should be the affected one, in this case Zwayer, the one who accuses the player so that the matter ends up being taken to court.