Before Matt Reeves’ film with Robert Patinson, The Batman was originally going to be a film focused on the Bat Man from the DC Extended Universe; that is to say, that version that we saw with Superman and Wonder Woman in Justice League of 2017. However, that original idea ended up in the trash due to the resignation of who was going to direct it and star in it. And according to Ben Affleck himself – the actor and filmmaker in question – he might not have had the courage to leave the project had it not been for Matt Damon.

At this point, it’s no secret that Ben Affleck passed Cain’s during the filming of Justice League. In particular, when Zack Snyder left the executive chair – after the death of his daughter – and Joss Whedon came in as relief for the infamous reshooting. Also, it was a time when Affleck faced various personal conflicts, which eventually dampened his enthusiasm for a Bat Man solo film.

“Justice League was what really became the low point for me,” commented the Oscar winner in an interview with the LA Times. “That was a bad experience due to a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away for a long time, competing agendas and then Zack’s personal tragedy and the resolution. It was simply the worst experience. It was horrible”.

By January 2019, Ben Affleck had completely given up directing and starring in The Batman. And it was not due specifically to what he experienced on the set of Justice League, but in general to all those factors that -during production- kept him emotionally in the hole.

“I really wasn’t happy,” the actor confessed in a recent chat with his friend and colleague Matt Damon (a conversation transcribed and published by EW). Right there, Affleck recalled that his interlocutor became “a main influence” for him to finally decide to notify Warner Bros. that he was not planning to direct any film about the cloaked Gotham City vigilante.

“I spoke to you about it and you were a major influence in that decision,” he told Damon. «I want to do things that can bring me joy … Then we went and did The Last Duel and I had fun every day with this movie […] It was a wonderful experience. They were just things that came up that I was not pursuing.

Source: Cinepremiere