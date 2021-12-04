It was just 17 years ago when the couple decided to separate after some time in relationship, but now, JLo and Ben Affleck have decided to pick up the story right where they left off.

Celebrities started dating right in the early 2000s, but their lives were much more different than he imagined, as he had addiction problems and loved to party.

While the singer was having her beginnings within the world of film and music, so her work became her highest priority, and today she is one of the most recognized stars worldwide.

But now, life decided to give them a new chance in love, and a few months after the “Diva from the Bronx” decided to end her relationship with the former athlete, Alex Rodríguez.

It should be noted that the interpreter of “Batman” was also in the midst of a recovery, as he ended his relationship with the Spanish actress, Ana de Armas.

This year celebrities broke up with their partners and decided to give themselves a new opportunity. Photo: .

Since JLo’s birthday, the couple decided to make their romance official and since then they have appeared on every red carpet, and social event that is possible as two teenagers, more in love than ever.

But now, the 49-year-old actor decided to break the silence and talk about the new opportunity that destiny has given him to find love.

Although the actor has always kept his personal life away from the spotlight, but ensures that this new opportunity with JLo has been the best thing that has happened to him.

“I can say it was definitely beautiful,” the Oscar-winning actor and director told The Wall Street Journal, while they were promoting her new film.

Celebrities look more in love than ever. Photo: .

The charitable “family”

A few days ago, JLo and the actor decided to unite their children to help charity and those most in need, and they were all caught while they got to work.

The famous couple was photographed outside the actor’s home in Pacific Palisades, California, a few days ago, while unloading a truck full of food, including bags of rice and other food.

JLo and Affleck have returned after 17 years. Photo: BACKGRID.

Joining the celebrities were the actor’s daughters with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, as well as their son Samuel, 9, and Lopez’s 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Future plans

It seems that the relationship of the famous is much more serious than everyone imagines, because apparently they plan to be together for the Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties.

And, after he decided to spend Thanksgiving with his ex-wife, he made the couple miss each other too much, so now they plan to be together the next few dates.

According to a source close to the couple, he told E! News that the distance only makes the couple miss each other and fall in love more.

“They are madly in love. Spending time in different cities during the week has made them miss each other like crazy and fall in love even more, ”said the source.

So far it is known that the couple will be together at Christmas. Photo: .

