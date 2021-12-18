Ben Affleck (Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, The Last Duel – 86%), who is now dating Jennifer Lopez, was married to Jennifer Garner for 10 years before the couple announced their separation in 2015. Their divorce was completed later in 2018, and since then, Affleck Y Garner They appear to have maintained a strong and civilized shared parenting agreement for the benefit of their three children: Violet, Seraphina Y Samuel.

During an interview with Howard Stern to promote your new movie, The Tender Bar, Ben He spoke with incredible frankness about the breakdown of his marriage, saying that this was a contributing factor to his alcoholism, as he confessed that he felt trapped and was not happy at all, which caused him to continue drinking uncontrollably. The comments of Affleck instantly sparked a huge wave of criticism, particularly when previously, the actor had stated that Jennifer garner was very supportive to him during his rehab.

The Batman interpreter decided not to sit idly by in the face of the backlash from the media and social networks. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Affleck He insisted that his comments had been taken out of context and said he would never say a bad word about his ex-wife. He clarified that his intention was never to blame Garner and that the treatment of her has always been with respect. His words on the show were as follows:

I mentioned how much we respect and care for each other, and we care for our children and put them first. They said that I had blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped in this marriage. It made me look like the worst, most insensitive, stupid, horrible guy.

The actor went on to claim that it wasn’t until he learned of the extreme backlash on Twitter that he realized his words had been misinterpreted. Affleck He then went on to explain the repercussions that these types of situations bring to his life and that there is a moral line that is not supposed to be crossed.

If it’s about my kids, I have to draw a line … I would never want my kids to think I’d ever say a bad word about their mother … Being the subject of media scrutiny is simply the cost of doing business as an actor. , but not with my children. Do not do that. It is incorrect. It hurts me, it hurts them. Stop.

It is more than obvious that all this bothered Ben affleck To a large extent, because as the actor mentioned, his children became involved in the scandal, something that the star cannot and does not want to bear and with good reason, since sometimes the media cross so many moral limits with the sole objective of hurt someone or get some kind of benefit.

The most recent film in which the actor stars is The Tender Bar. Dramatic genre film directed by George Clooney from a script by William Monahan. It is an adaptation of the 2005 autobiography of JR Moehringer and recounts his life while growing up on Long Island. It is starring Ben affleck, Tye Sheridan and Daniel ranieri as Moehringer, along with Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd.

