The Last Duel – 86% was shaping up to be one of the big releases of 2021. With Ridley Scott as director, famous for Gladiator – 76%, and with a very relevant story for society today, the film had all the potential to excel both at the global box office and in the various awards for the best of the year. The result certainly delighted critics and audiences, especially the work of Jodie Comer, but financially it was a disappointing failure. It’s The House of Gucci – 73%, Scott’s other title, the one that could go far in awards season and award Lady Gaga an Oscar for Best Actress.

The film, also starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver, is based on real events and is a tough and interesting portrait of how a woman was perceived at that time. The Last Duel refers to an encounter between two men after the wife of one of them accuses the other of having sexually assaulted her. Damon and Ben affleck teamed up to write the script from the book “The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France” by Eric Jager. In order to address the female vision of the protagonist, the actors decided to join forces with Nicole Holofcener, who reviewed much of the material to give authenticity to the actions of Marguerite de Carrouges.

Weeks ago Ridley scott He expressed his frustration at the poor reception of the film, and accused a whole generation of not knowing how to value something of quality because of being tied to cell phones and his need for constant adrenaline on the tapes. Many responded to their comments, highlighting that the bad publicity, the importance they gave to Gucci House and the pandemic were the real reasons for its failure.

Is now Ben affleck who comes out to defend the film, although he really would not have to because the title as such did not cause problems with the audience. The actor has been in the news for his new relationship with Jennifer Lopez, his comments on Jennifer Garner, and the real possibility of winning an Oscar for his work on The Tender Bar – 53%, directed by George Clooney.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Affleck reaffirmed that he is very proud to have been a part of The Last Duel, as a writer and actor, and thinks that the quality of the film should be more important than whether or not it made money at the box office:

I mean, The Last Duel came out and every article was like, “he made no money.” And I really loved the movie, and I like what we did in it. I was disappointed that more people weren’t watching it, but I can’t pursue what’s going to be cool. I am happy with it. I am not concerned with the notions of success or failure about money, or business success, because those things can really corrupt our decisions. So what happens is that the movies are less interesting and you [como actor] you are less good.

As an example, Affleck talked about everything that happened with the role of Batman after Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%. Although the actor will return in the role for The Flash, he believes that his work as the hero got there. At some point, he was in charge of the script and direction of The Batman, which would serve to give the character a solo film within the Snyderverse. However, constant changes and personal difficulties caused him to make the decision to retire and the project changed over time, meeting Robert Pattinson along the way.

Ben affleck He is not the first actor to explain the problems involved in being part of a franchise. Other performers, writers and directors have been very open when talking about the pressure and constant intervention of the production companies for a saga to get a lot of money. The Last Duel it had a budget of US $ 100 million and only recovered US $ 30.6 million. However, Affleck explains that the production had a lot more creative freedom and that worked out well for the final cut. Perhaps the film will reach more audiences in other formats, including a premiere on streaming services.

