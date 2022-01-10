Throughout its history, Batman has had numerous actors who bring it to life on the small and big screen; one of them is Ben Affleck who for some years dedicated himself to interpreting it for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But things did not go as expected and there came a time when he decided not to continue in the role. During a recent interview with the LA Times, Affleck reveals the reasons that led him to leave The Batman, a film that he was originally going to direct.

Ben He started out as Bruce Wayne in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, a 2016 film that passed among fans and critics with some mixed comments, receiving very bad ratings from major media. The dark knight of Affleck He started off on the wrong foot and things did not improve with Suicide Squad – 25% and Justice League – 41% a few years later. At that point, Ben He was no longer so excited about the prospect of The batman. Here are his recent statements about leaving the film:

I took one look at that (directing Batman) and thought, ‘I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person doing this must love it. ‘ You’re always supposed to want these things, and I probably would have loved to do it at 32 or something. But it was the point where I started to realize it wasn’t worth it. It’s just a wonderful benefit of reorienting and recalibrating your priorities that once it started to be more about the experience, I felt more at ease.

The imminent departure of Ben affleck of the DCEU is leaving many fans very dismayed who saw in him the best Batman the world has known, of course this assertion can easily be subject to debate. However, it is impossible to deny that the Bruce Wayne of Affleck He has left a deep mark on popular culture, he showed us a much more mature and darker version of the character. Although the three films in which he appeared did not stand out for their quality, Ben He left us an unforgettable job in each one. He is a Batman that will never be forgotten.

Ben affleck He intends to say goodbye to his version of the superhero with The Flash movie, something that is sure to hurt DCEU fans who are desperately seeking the restoration of the Snyderverse following the success of the film on the HBO Max platform. Life goes on for Affleck and you obviously don’t want to get stuck in the role of the Dark Knight. According to IMDb, The Flash It will hit theaters on November 4 of this year.

The DC Extended Universe still has a few surprises for us in the future, including new adventures with beloved characters from the Justice League. We just hope that the higher powers at Warner Bros. make the best decisions for their characters and their fans, they have already missed many, too many opportunities to be the best in the industry and the genre. On the other hand, a brilliant year awaits the superhero cinema with all the premieres that it has prepared for us, will any of them be able to achieve what was achieved by Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% during the last weeks? It is clear that the genre continues to be at the top of the consumer charts.

