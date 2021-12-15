Ben affleck He seems to be very happy now that he has resumed his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, a romance that had been on hiatus 17 years ago. During that time, the actor moved on with his life and met Jennifer garner, the woman who would become his wife and mother of his three children Violet, Seraphine Y Samuel. Despite forming a beautiful family, the reality is that the Batman actor was not happy at all and felt so trapped in his marriage with the actress, so much so that his problem with alcohol intensified. This was revealed by himself in an interview with Howard Stern.

© GettyImages Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck divorced in 2017

Ben, like many people, put his children’s happiness before his own. So he decided to stay married despite no longer being in love with Garner or feeling blissful in his own home. “I was thinking: ‘I can’t go away for my children, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was I started drinking a bottle of whiskey and falling asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution, “he recalled about those days before 2017, when the marriage announced their separation.

In the end, the couple knew that this was not the lifestyle they wanted for the children. With this, and knowing that the love had ended, Ben and Jennifer made the decision to divorce, without having dramatic fights as it was rumored. “We did it amicably. We did our best. Did we have moments of tension? Did we have custody disagreements? Were things difficult for us? We get angry? Yes! But there was always respect ”, he revealed.

© GettyImagesThe couple broke up on good terms and maintain a cordial relationship

“We had a marriage that didn’t work out. This happens. I love her and respect her, but she is someone I shouldn’t be married to any longer, ”he said most sincerely. And with much affection, he added that he sees her as a good mother and hopes that she thinks he is a good father.

However, he assures that if he remained married to her, he would probably continue drinking. “The cure for addiction is to suffer, you suffer enough for something inside of you to say: ‘I’m fed up,'” he said. “I’m lucky because I got to that point before I lost the things that were most important. Not my career or my money, I am talking about my relationship with my children ”.

In love and looking to improve

Ben became a topic of interest at the beginning of the year, when he resumed his relationship with his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez. Amid romance rumors, the couple finally confirmed that they were together and as in love as almost 20 years ago. However, he hesitated to return to JLo’s arms due to the great interest it would cause in the media, something that his children would inevitably see.

© Ana Carballosa via Twitter / JLo