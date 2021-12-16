Ben Affleck reveals what his life was like with Jennifer Garner | .

Recently in an interview Ben Affleck confessed how his life had been in marriage next to the famous actress Jennifer garner with whom he had three children in the 10 years they were married.

As you well know today, he has a beautiful relationship with Jennifer Lopez, to whom he was engaged 17 years ago, however for many it is important to know a little about their marriage.

Through his interview on Howars Stern Show Ben affleck He confessed that it was due to his marriage that he began to drink.

Currently Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner maintain a fairly friendly relationship, in fact they were surprising on Halloween because Jennifer Lopez and the ex-partner spent this traditional day in the United States together.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are adorable being together | Instagram

This with the aim that the children of the three coexist on this type of date, because practically after all, it is very likely that Benifer will begin to live together in a short time and even get married.

Despite the fact that today they get along the best, this was not always constant, because in their marriage, despite the fact that it lasted 10 years, the couple tried to make it work, however in the end they decided to separate.

Something with which many would feel identified is that the two were together for their children, surely this topic will seem familiar to you.

Own Ben affleck He confessed in his interview that if he had not separated from Garner he would surely continue to drink, he mentioned that it was hell that he lived next to his wife, not only because of the situation between them but rather it was something forced by his children.

What happened to make Ben Affleck start drinking

Given that after a while he began to have problems with his wife with whom he participated in the movie Daredevil in 2003, he did not know what to do knowing that his marriage was not working, but he could not separate for his children.

Affleck said he felt “trapped” by not being able to run away knowing that he had three children who, so to speak, tied him to his wife.

The simplest way out the actor found was drink, he preferred to get out of trouble and start enjoying a bottle while he fell asleep on the couch.

Although they both loved each other, they knew that their marriage was not working, fortunately the couple decided to separate, they got married in 2005 and after 10 years of marriage and doing everything possible to make it work, they separated in 2015.