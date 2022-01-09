It is no secret to anyone that Jennifer López has known very well how to position herself as one of the most successful women in the world, and not only because of her artistic career but also because of her good eye in business.

And it is that the 52-year-old singer has proven to be a powerful businesswoman and talented actress, so her brilliance has come to dazzle some of her partners.

The last few years have been quite good for the also actress, despite the fact that in the sentimental field she has had some ups and downs after her separation from the former baseball player known as A-Rod.

But the sadness only lasted a few months, as he decided to give himself a new chance in love with one of the loves of his life, Ben Affleck, because he was about to join in marriage a few years ago.

Since last June 2021, the couple has been seen as in love on any red carpet they can, in addition to spending the holidays together.

The couple looks happier than ever. Photo: .

Fans have exploited social networks as they have positioned themselves as one of the favorite couples of the followers, since they enjoy seeing the happiness of Marc Anthony’s ex-wife.

However, new news has caused the fury of JLo’s fans, as they assure that the actor seeks to exploit the singer and seek to keep him instead of continuing his career.

Goodbye “Batman”

Since 2016, Ben Affleck had been signed by DC Comics to give life to one of the most important superheroes in history, and he is about nothing less and nothing more than “Batman.”

And it is that over the years, the actor has won the affection of fans of the human bat with his great talent when it comes to interpreting it, but the announcement of his retirement has left much to talk about.

In a recent interview, Affleck confirmed that he will be present in “The Flash”, which will mark the end of an era, as it will be the last time he gives life to the leader of the “Justice League”.

“(The Flash) brings a good ending to my experience with that character… Perhaps my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done are in the ‘Flash’ movie. I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did, because I think it was great, it was something very interesting and different, but not in a way that is inconsistent with the character. ”

Kept?

However, fans assure that this retirement does not mean wanting new job opportunities, but rather living at the expense of JLo, since he has a full schedule in 2022.

The singer has been signed by Netflix for a new production, so she will have to live for a while in Spain, just as the film “Marry Me” is about to be released.

What has most unleashed the fury of the followers is that the actor does not have professional plans for this 2022, so they assure that he wants to hang on to her fame, since he is in one of his best stages.

Fans explode against the actor for leaving his role as “Batman”. Photo: .

So far neither of them has spoken about it and they continue with their love relationship and their future plans because it even seems to indicate that they have wedding plans.

