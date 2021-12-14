Although now the name of Ben Affleck is known worldwide, there was a time when the actor had to fight to climb steps within the industry. The story about how he teamed up with Matt Damon to write and star in Indomitable Mind – 97% is well known to the public and those creators, still anonymous, who hope to go through something similar. However, what really lifted this film, which basically starred strangers, was the work of Robin Williams, whose name was already relevant in Hollywood. It came as no surprise that the film was a hit in awards season, and the Oscar for Best Screenplay changed Affleck and Damon’s careers forever.

Since then, both actors have worked at other times and maintain their friendship above all else. In fact, they recently worked on adapting The Last Duel – 86%, directed by Ridley Scott, where they also act as enemies. With the arrival of new proposals and awards, the two have had the opportunity to work almost all genres under the direction of the best creators. Of course, they themselves recognize the effort it took to get there, but they also appreciate that a figure like that of Robin williams be part of their project, because that served to put them on the map.

Before his departure, the audience already respected and loved Williams. Even if some people did not enjoy his particular comedy, knowing what he was like in real life and what he did for others behind the scenes and away from the film sets was enough to become fond of all that he was. In addition to the great void left by his death, he also generated constant talk about him and several celebrities joined, and continue to join, to speak wonders of him.

Ben affleck you will always feel indebted to Robin williams and remember that whenever you can. In a recent interview for Jake’s Takes (via .), the actor from The Tender Bar reflected on Williams’ presence during the filming of Indomitable Mind:

He loved Robin. He was the first person that I really or knew was, like, “famous.” And we had just written this movie, and it was an amazing thing that it got done, and then Robin Williams, who was probably the biggest star at the time, was in the movie. I mean, he did a lot for us by believing in us and making that movie, and also how warm and charming and kind and collaborative he was.

For the young Affleck, Williams’ personality taught him a lot about how to be famous in Hollywood without losing the floor, which he had to apply quickly after he won an Oscar and his name became popular with producers and audiences:

And I thought, well, if this guy can do it, and be nice to people and collaborate and work with people and care about them, and listen to them, then I can too. You know, he was a really extraordinary, kind and caring guy and that to me is Robin’s legacy.

The actor also acknowledges that the example of Williams, who also won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the film, is still valid:

That’s what his comedy was based on, a basic goodness and humanity. I wish I had known him forever. I didn’t have that opportunity growing up, but when I met him he was quite a young boy. I was 24 years old. It made a big impression on me and I thought, ok, this is how you do this. I will spend my life trying to live up to this example.

Affleck was one of the first celebrities to speak after Williams’ passing and did so to remember that Matt Damon and he owes the actor everything for putting his faith in them.

In The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney, Ben affleck plays Charlie Moehringer, JR’s (Tye Sheridan) uncle, a young man desperately searching for a father figure to cling to after his father’s abandonment. For his work in this coming of age, where his presence is that of a guide and mentor, Affleck has just received a Golden Globe nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actor.

