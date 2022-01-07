It’s been almost six years since we first saw Ben Affleck (Argo – 96%, Armageddon – 39%, The Counter – 51%) as Batman in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, the second installment of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) that divided critics and fans. From his first appearance, the actor received praise and some were quick to call him the “Ultimate Batman.” Now, Affleck once again breaks the hearts of his loyal fans by confirming that he will be retiring from the role after The Flash.

In addition to the new opportunity we will have to see him as Batman in The Flash, Affleck returned to film some additional scenes for Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, specifically an epilogue where we see him in a post-apocalyptic future leading a group of villains and superheroes, survivors who seek to reverse the end of the world, and then a scene from the present where he talks to the Martian Manhunter.

In a new Affleck interview with The Herald Sun, the actor announced his farewell to the superhero, but first mentioned that the additional photography for Zack Snyder’s Justice League and his time filming The Flash it was “a really nice ending to my experience with that character.” On his scenes in the new movie, he said they are his favorites of all the ones he did as Batman (via Comic Book):

I have never said this – this is news to the press – but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were those of the Flash movie, I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought which was cool and really interesting, different, but not in a way that’s incongruous with the character. Who knows? They might decide it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was a lot of fun and very, very satisfying and encouraging and I was like, ‘Wow, I think I’ve finally figured it out.’

The words of “a closure” seem to leave no room for doubt, Affleck is saying goodbye to a role for which he was announced more than eight years ago, and for which he worked with dedication. However, fans should not completely lose hope, just remember that he also announced that he would stop being Batman in early 2020, and a year later, in January 2021, he also spoke as if he no longer planned to return. However, we only had to wait until May for Warner Bros. to confirm that we would have Affleck in The Flash.

On the other hand, there are rumors that his Batman will disappear from the DCEU after the events of The Flash, film that will have travel in time and other universes. Supposedly Batman will be replaced by Batgirl, who will debut in an exclusive HBO Max movie, and Superman would be replaced by Supergirl, who will debut in The Flash; the superheroes who would stay are Flash, Aquaman and Wonder Woman.

In an interview with The Playlist in December, Affleck also spoke about his retirement, not just from Batman, but from any IP-based movies, to focus on original projects like The Last Duel – 86%, in addition to suggesting that their next performances will be in productions made for streaming, which do not depend on an “embedded audience”.

Yes The Flash it really is the final goodbye of Ben affleck like Batman or not, it’s a mystery. Anything can happen, even the Snyderverse being restored? We will have to wait. Meanwhile, The Flash hits theaters in November of this year, and features performances by Ezra Miller (Justice League – 41%, The Stanford Prison Experiment – 84%, We Need to Talk About Kevin – 76%) and Michael Keaton (Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) – 91%, Beetlejuice, the super ghost – 81%, Hunger for Power – 83%).

