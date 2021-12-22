Ben Affleck also talked about Jennifer Lopez with an ex-girlfriend | AP

Through an interview, one of Ben Affleck’s ex-partners confessed that when they were together the actor talked about Jennifer Lopez and maybe in the future his wife.

The love relationship that both actors have is one of the best known in show business, especially since this is the second chance that the two of them have in love together because they were engaged 17 years ago.

Despite the fact that from the first moment they were seen together in 2002 to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the crowd and millions of fans immediately fell in love with this beautiful couple, who were among the most admired celebrity couples.

However, for 2004 they decided to separate although it seems that their love never faded, during the period in which they were separated each began to have other relationships, one of the best known of Matt Damon’s best friend was with Ana de Armas.

For millions of people Bennifer is the perfect match | AP

It is worth mentioning that a couple of months before being with the actress, Affleck had a relationship with a young woman he met on the Internet, through a dating application, Katie Cherry was also his ex girlfriend.

According to certain media, the young woman had an interview in which she revealed some situations and conversations she had with her then-boyfriend Ben Affleck, especially where the name of Jennifer Lopez, interpreter of “On The Floor” was related.

Although it was only one occasion when the actor and director mentioned his name, it was surely one of the conversations that anyone close to him would like to know, she asked him something about the body of the singer and actress.

Surely you are already imagining a bit about what specific part he asked, that’s right, Katie couldn’t contain herself and asked him how the singer’s later charms were and he just said a single word “fabulous”.

In the time when Ben affleck and Katie were dating, Jennifer was also doing it with former player Álex Rodríguez, with whom she ended her relationship and within a few weeks we saw her again with what millions consider to be the love of her life Ben Affleck.

The actor was recently singled out by the public for having made certain statements about his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who is the mother of his three children.