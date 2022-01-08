Although Ben Affleck’s Batman is currently very loved by most DC fans, this was not always the reality, because in the beginning, when Affleck As soon as he had been cast in the role of the Dark Knight, the negative reviews outweighed the appreciation for the actor as Batman. While many viewers finally realized the good work of Ben as Bruce Wayne / Batman in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker was initially surprised by the negative reaction from fans to his initial casting.

Following the release of Man of Steel – 55% in 2013, starring Henry Cavill, Affleck was selected to play Wayne prior to the release of Batman vs superman. Unfortunately, the announcement of the decision had an almost immediate and prolonged negative reaction, as the bad comments did not stop circulating until the first trailer was released. Batman vs superman, in which people began to see the Batman from Affleck with better eyes.

Ben recently gave an interview for The Howard Stern Show, and during the conversation he shared some of his thoughts about this early stage in his life as Batman in which he apparently did not have a good time. Affleck says that at that time, bad comments from fans hurt him, and he expressed it as follows:

It hurt, less than it would have hurt 10 years ago. But it hurt because I felt like ‘wait a minute, come on. That I have to do?’ … you know, like, ‘Jesus Christ … I thought that was an interesting idea, but you know what? I also realized at the time … Now this becomes a request. Now they have this thing, everyone is going to make a request … one hundred thousand [firmas]You signed a damn petition, do you have anything better to do with your day than sign petitions? But ironically, the reason I did this was because I wanted to make a movie for my children, especially my son, that they would see it and be proud of it.

Batman vs superman Y The Justice League were controversial on their own, they got a lot of discouraging comments on the script among other things, so even after the Affleck garnered generally positive reviews, her role in the role was plagued with negativity around the movies. The Batman, now Robert Pattinson, was to be written, directed and starred by AffleckHowever, everything fell apart when the actor decided that he no longer wanted to continue with the role.

Now, less than a decade after her initial casting, Affleck announced that his portrayal as Bruce / Batman in The Flash would be his last. In addition to having Affleck, this new DC Films production will feature Tim Burton’s 1989 Michael Keaton Batman. Although nothing is confirmed, it seems that by the time the next film ends, Keaton He will be the only canon Batman in the DCEU.

