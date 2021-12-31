

The Steelers need practically a miracle to make the postseason.

Photo: Jamie Squire / .

Ben roethlisberger, quarterback of the Pittsburgh steelersHe said this Thursday that next Monday night he will surely play his last professional game at Heinz Field, home of the Steelers.

“All signs point to this being it. In the grand scheme of things, the signs point in that direction that it will be so“, Explained the quarterback in a press conference regarding next Monday’s game against the Browns in week 17 of the NFL.

Roethlisberger, 39, is in the final year of his contract with the Steelers. Pittsburgh has a 7-7-1 record on the season and to reach the postseason it needs to beat Browns and Baltimore in the two remaining games of the year, and a combination of results that involves five teams, a situation that looks complicated.

Given this possibility, the passer did not want to give a definitive tone to his words. “I do not speak in absolute terms, it is not something that I have done or that I am like that, but looking at the whole panorama, I would say that everything points to it being the last game, although we have some opportunity to have a home game in the Playoffs if things come out in our favor“.

From early December inside the Steelers there was talk that Roethlisberger had communicated to some of his teammates the desire to end his career at the end of this season.

The number seven jersey holder has won 163 regular season games, 13 playoff games and two Super Bowls in 18 years in the NFL, only surpassed at the institution by institution legend Terry Bradshaw, who won four rings.

This Monday could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game at Heinz Field. He could tie Brett Favre for the 3rd-most wins at a single venue including postseason (98). Only Tom Brady (135) and John Elway (104) have more than them. pic.twitter.com/EzshuXKWV6— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 30, 2021

At the end of 2020 Roethlisberger could only negotiate a one-year contract after a long debate to convince Art Rooney, the team’s owner, coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert, in which he even offered to play for free.

The quarterback also commented that once retired it would be highly unlikely that, as has happened with other veteran quarterbacks, he would be able to return to defend another team’s colors.

“I don’t think they would call me back. I’ve been here long enough. I was excited for the season and still am, this is not over yet. We have a very important game this week, it will be the most important of the season“.