The Baltimore Ravens are ramping up their rivalry nostalgia with the Pittsburgh Steelers in what could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final NFL game.

The Baltimore Ravens may be one of the NFL’s newer franchises, but they’ve already built an impressive legacy with several Hall of Famers already enshrined in Canton.

To honor that legacy, the Ravens have been promoting former players in their “Legends of the Game” series, which brings back a famed Baltimore great to rile up the crowd during halftime.

Week 12 featured offensive line great Marshall Yanda, and the team ended up winning 16-10 over the Cleveland Browns. Ideally, the Ravens’ Week 18 legend will liven up the crowd even more – especially since the Ravens are facing Big Ben in what could be his final NFL appearance.

Ravens legend returns to intimidate Ben Roethlisberger in his final game

The Ravens are bringing back explosive linebacker Terrell Suggs to hype up the M&T Bank Stadium crowd as Week 18’s Legend of the Game.

Suggs, who won the 2011 Defensive Player of the Year, terrorized AFC quarterbacks as a lethal edge rusher from 2003-19. Suggs spent 15 years with the Ravens before brief stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs in ’19. Remarkably, Suggs was claimed off waivers by the Chiefs in mid-December of their Super Bowl-winning season, giving Suggs two Super Bowl rings to finish his NFL career.

Back in 2017, Suggs was asked what it was like to be the face of the tense Ravens-Steelers rivalry.

“I guess it kind of describes it – nasty,” Suggs laughed.

“For those teams, those guys are ‘those players,’” said Mike Wallace, who has played for both teams. “Sizz is a Raven. Ben is a Steeler. It is so deep – the rivalry for those guys – they bleed those colors. It is bigger for them, obviously, than anyone else. “

It makes sense that seeing Suggs could bring back painful memories for Roethlisberger, as Suggs remains the sack leader against the all-time Steelers legend. Suggs has sacked Roethlisberger 17 times in his career, which is more than any other player in the league.

Conversely, Roethlisberger defeated Suggs 14 times during his Ravens career, which is more than any other NFL quarterback.

Although these two have gone back and forth in victory and defeat, there is nothing but respect between Suggs and Roethlisberger. In 2018, the two swapped jerseys, and Roethlisberger assured Suggs that he had his vote as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

On Sunday, the rivalry will sizzle at M&T Bank Stadium for what could be the final time.