Something strange underlies the case Ben simmons and the latest news can generate a real earthquake in many media because of the way they have treated this soap opera. The Australian has been criticized and attacked by public opinion, but for a few weeks the position of Philadelphia 76ers seems to have changed, leaving behind all hints of belligerence and trying to protect the player. That could give clues of what was coming and that it has become official this past morning after a conversation of the base with his teammates leaked in the locker room. Joel Embiidl and Tobias Harris gave their strong support to Simmons on ESPN, who has also seen the franchise put all the resources at its disposal to try to help him.

In this conversation, Ben has told his colleagues that he needs time and space. He believes that everything that has been experienced since they fell last year in the playoffs has been too hard for him and has taken its toll on a mental level, being totally unable to play. He does not look ready to return to the courts, not even to train, and believes that he has to put his mind in order to make a decision. It seems that Embiid questioned him about the reason why he has not left the team, and Simmons showed all his fragility, trying to explain that he was not in a position to know what he wanted and, therefore, make a decision.

Sources say Joel Embiid today asked 76ers co-star Ben Simmons the question: Why do you want a trade? Simmons responded that he isn’t feeling mentally himself and needs time to get right. Details: pic.twitter.com/oevLl2hXB2 – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 22, 2021

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris supported Ben Simmons

“I want you all to support Ben, he is our brother,” Embiid said at the press conference after the match with Nets, not being the only one supporting the Australian. “We have to respect his privacy and give him his space, we are going to support him in this process. You cannot judge things by looking only at the superficial, athletes are not superhuman, we have our feelings. It is in difficult moments when the support of the team and fans. I think we have to be there helping him overcome this; it is a message for the squad, fans and the press, “said Tobias Harris, in a statement that can have a deep impact on these Philadelphia 76ers.