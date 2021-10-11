The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons are starring one of the biggest soap operas of this season. The player, who intended to leave the club, completely refused to attend the NBA Training Camp with his team, leading to financial penalties. The franchise, seeing that the player refused to train with the team, decided to allocate part of his salary to pay these fines. Simmons’s “tantrum” has ended the patience of his colleagues and friends, such as Joel Embiid, which despite the fact that it supported him in the first instance, ended up exploiting: “We got rid of Jimmy Butler, which I still think was a mistake, because Ben needed more of the ball.”.

Faced with such a situation, Some possible alternatives for Ben appeared: Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors or Golden Statate Warriors, according to USA Today. The American media used the famous ESPN transfer machine (trade machine) to see where the Australian could end up. Both the player and Philadelphia wanted to reach an agreement to find a way out for Simmons at all costs, but It seems that this situation has been able in the last hours.

There could be a principle of agreement between the 76ers and the player: “Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have moved forward in talks in recent days on a resolution to bring All-Star Ben Simmons back to Philadelphia in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing. The plan remains for the Sixers to continue probing the league for trades, but the chance of Simmons introducing himself to the team has increased in recent days.sources tell ESPN, “said NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Although the fans do not want Simmons to return, from the franchise they have another point of view: “The hopes of the organization have not changed: To get Simmons back to Philadelphia, to the court and, ultimately, convince him that it’s still the place for the long haulWojnarowski comments.