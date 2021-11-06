11/05/2021 at 18:24 CET

Joel xaubet

The Philadelphia 76ers have decided to sanction again Ben simmons with $ 360,000 (€ 311,427) for missing the game between the Sixers and the Detroit Pistons and they plan to continue fining the point guard until he agrees to collaborate with medical services of the franchise to treat his mental health problems and fulfill his obligations related to basketball.

The Sixers-Simmons relationship totally broken

The Sixers already sanctioned the Australian during the start of the season, but they decided to stop the sanction, since at that moment it decided if it cooperated with the franchise to return to play with the team, something that has not happened and seems very far from happening. Simmons’ relationship with his teammates has been greatly affected after the multiple rudeness by the Australian All-Star, especially after what happened when he refused to participate in training.

Pennsylvania team claims they have no other choice. From the management they assure that they have shown all their support for Simmons to recover his mental health, but the player’s refusal to accept consultations with specialists and any treatment offered by the Sixers leaves no alternative to those of Philadelphia, who have decided to fine the Australian again.

Simmons could lose almost all of his salary

Until now Simmons already accumulates about 2 million dollars in fines for not showing up to the training camp during the preseason. Now, the point guard faces a penalty that if extended throughout the season, it would add up to $ 29 million, practically the entire salary of the player, who in 2020 signed a maximum extension of 177 million for 5 years, at a rate of about 35 million per year.

The Sixers, unable to move Simmons

The Sixers are unable to find a trade that can convince them, the Philadelphia team want to receive a good package in exchange for their player, who has expressed his desire to leave on multiple occasions.

Simmons’s value keeps going down and the outcome does not seem to be good for either party, since The reputation of the player will be seriously damaged and the Sixers will hardly be able to close a favorable trade after what happened.