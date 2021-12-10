12/10/2021 at 18:39 CET

Joel xaubet

December 15 is the date that unofficially marks the start of the transfer season in the NBA that ends on February 10 in an exhausting final day full of movements in search of the latest improvements to face the end of the season or even finish getting worse and moving up in the draft. With the start of the transfer craze just around the corner, there are a multitude of big names that are on the starting ramp of their teams.

Ben Simmons, the end of a 5-month soap opera

The base of the Sixers has been in the eye of the hurricane since last August, when he explicitly asked his franchise to be transferred and refused to play a game with the franchise again. Those of Philadelphia have been looking for many months to get the Australian into a great transfer. Daryl Morey, GM of the franchise has already said repeatedly that they value their player as a great star and have no intention of lowering their expectations. In recent days, it has been hinted that Simmons would be delighted to come to San antonio where He trusts that Popovich will be able to get his best version, although for now, it seems that there is no close agreement with anyone.

Kyrie Irving, in search of fewer restrictions

The base of the Brooklyn nets He is a confessed anti-vaccine and he will not change his mind. Irving has yet to debut this season and Until New York sanitary restrictions change, the point guard will not play games with his franchise. For now, nothing invites us to think that sanitary measures are going to be reduced. Given this situation, it could be that the Nets are looking for a transfer to send their third star to a state where they are allowed to play without being vaccinated. This is where the Pelicans could come into play, whose star, Zion Williamson is not at all comfortable and they could make a ‘blockbuster trade’ with both players.

John Wall, in search of redemption

The current base of the Houston Rockets He has seen how his best days have passed and after multiple serious injuries, his legs are not the same that made him win a contract of more than 40 million a year. The Texas franchise is in the middle of a rebuild that looks great and They are not about to take minutes away from their promising outdoor duo of KPJ and Jalen Green. Wall and Rockets reached an agreement to seek an agreed exit last summer, but the high salary and doubts about the player’s performance they do not have interested teams.

Domantas Sabonis, the end of the Indiana project

In Indiana they have realized that their project is going nowhere, the Pacers have seen that with a squad full of mid-level players and without a big star they won’t be able to fight for anything and they have decided to terminate their project. Domantas Sabonis, is the star of the franchise and those of Inidiana they know they can get a good cut by the son of Arvydas and they will look to obtain young players and succulent choices in the next drafts.

Kemba Walker, defenestrated in his hometown

The New York Knicks guard came to the Big Apple as a luxury addition at a very low price. But time has ended giving the reason to the Celtics, who looked for their exit in any way. Kemba has stopped counting for a Tom Thibodeau who seeks greater solidity in a Knicks they have lost their rocky gear essence. The small New York base was a black hole in defense and He was not able to contribute enough in attack due to his recent knee injuries. Right now, Walker urgently needs a change of scene And there is no doubt that the Knicks should find a way out for him, which should not be very complicated, since his salary is 8 million, a very acceptable figure if one takes into account that the contract ends this summer.

Thus, the NBA market arrives loaded with big names that can change its scene given the complicated circumstances of many of the NBA teams, in addition to these five, other names that could move are: Damian Lillard (Portland Trail-Blazers), CJ McCollum (Portland Trail-Blazers), Zion williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), Caris LeVert (Indiana Pacers) and many other surprises that the market for the best league in the world always leaves us