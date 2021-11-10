Doctor Strange has become one of the most beloved characters in the MCU, not only because of his charisma and incredible powers, but also because he is one of the heroes who is more aware of the fluctuations of his dimension, he understands things much better. Benedict Cumberbatch has made the role his own, however, things could be very different. Through a new interview with Esquire, the actor reveals that he was about to reject the role because he considered it “sexist and old-fashioned.” What will the MCU be like without Benedict like the famous sorcerer?

When Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% was released in 2017, fans were not especially delighted with the film, but with the character. Stephen is here to stay and since then he has offered us interesting insights into the reality that the heroes and villains of this universe inhabit. His impact on the events of the Avengers is very important and he stands out in everything he does. With everything and its wonders, Cumberbatch he almost said no to the character when he was offered it a few years ago. Here are his recent statements:

I had my doubts about it, just from reading the comics. I thought, ‘This is a very old-fashioned sexist character.’ And it is closely linked to all that crossing … That kind of occult movement between East and West of the sixties and seventies. And later [Marvel Studios] He showed me the big picture: ‘Oh no, don’t worry, this will be a character from his time. And, yes, he has attitude problems … but this is what we imagine. ‘

Although Doctor Strange from the comics is a bit different, Marvel Studios adapted the character to the present tense and the results have been great. In addition to his excellent work in British productions, Cumberbatch he has earned a place of honor in Hollywood thanks to Doctor Strange, a character with whom he will be identified for a long time. Although we have not seen him in theaters for a long time, very soon he will return with more adventures with the favorite superheroes of the MCU.

Benedict Cumberbatch He will return to take his place of honor in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but things could get really tough for the Sorcerer Supreme. We now know that Wanda Maximoff is much more powerful than him, which could be either a disadvantage or a great relief for the protagonist, depending on the role that the Scarlet Witch plays in the plot.

The MCU fandom is eager to hear about Stephen’s new solo adventure, especially because of the intrigue the title suggests. The great powers of the Scarlet Witch discovered in WandaVision – 95% will not go unnoticed for delivery and we will surely see it exert a terrible force on the dimension inhabited by the superheroes we know, even further afield. Filming ended long ago and now fans must wait until May 5, 2022 to witness.

But before Multiverse of madness, fans will be able to enjoy the presence of Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Road Home, one of the most talked about films and perhaps the most anticipated of 2021. The studio has worked hard to keep hidden all kinds of filtration but they have failed, because a couple of days ago some images that have revealed the biggest secrets came to the networks. Tom Holland, an actor who has stood out in the MCU for not knowing how to keep important secrets about the scripts, has not even been involved in the stumble. Now Marvel Studios and Sony must be looking for the person responsible for the leak but at this point it is useless to continue hiding the truth.

