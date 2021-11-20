British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is known for roles such as Sherlock Holmes on the BBC series Sherlock – 64%; Smaug the Dragon from The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug – 75%; the villain Kahn in Star Trek: Into Darkness – 86%; the historical character Alan Turing in The Enigma Code – 90%, and Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now the new film in which he appears, The Power of the Dog – 100%, based on the novel by Thomas Savage and directed by Jane Campion, is about to be released.

On The Power of the Dog, Cumberbatch plays Phil Burbank, a rancher with very marked characteristics of what today is called “toxic masculinity”, a term used to refer to the negative aspects that have been related to manhood for a long time, ranging from repressing feelings to exert physical and verbal violence to feel superior. Although the actor does not share those characteristics with the character, he enjoyed playing him and believes that behind that male there is usually a vulnerability that does not want to be shown.

Awareness of toxic masculinity has recently been raised, and films, whether classics or new releases, have served very well to illustrate what it is all about. In an interview with Jake’s takes, Cumberbatch had the following to say about his character in The Power of the Dog:

Toxic masculinity is part of him and is manifested in that cruelty, that machismo, that ignoring a woman, that ridiculing a decayed boy, I think that even his own macho behaviors are to mask this vulnerability, and the issue of masculinity toxic is very prevalent … still very relevant, and [agradezco] being able to play a character in which that motivation is examined rather than just dismissing it or labeling it as the problem, but actually looking at the problem and starting a dialogue, like why does it exist in other men too?

Not showing your feelings for fear of being ridiculed as “little man” is a teaching that has harmed the mental health of many people for several generations. Some do not show their problems and that can turn into depression or all kinds of disorders, but others handle it by behaving in a nefarious way with women and with men who do not fit the standard of manhood in which they were raised, that is what the character of Cumberbatch does in the film, according to what the actor himself said.

The Power of the Dog It will have a limited theatrical release, but will be available on Netflix starting December 1. The film also features performances by Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Thomasin McKenzie, among others. All the reviews you have received are positive.

Cumberbatch will also be seen in December in Spider-Man: No Road Home, reprising his role as Doctor Strange. In the film, from what the trailers show, a spell will go wrong and cause characters from other universes to arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and so far the returns of Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%) as the Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%) as Electro. According to rumors, there will also be Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) in their Spider-Men roles, but it has not been confirmed as of yet. Spider-Man: No Way Home It is the last Marvel film to arrive this year, and it opens on December 17, exclusively in theaters.

