In recent weeks there have been quite a few stories of movie stars who decide to live a life without bathrooms. By? Some have used the pretext of caring for water and the environment, while others see the use of soap as something unnatural for the human body. So far the list included Ashton Kutcher (Friends with Rights – 49%) and his wife Mila Kunis (The Club of Rebel Mothers – 58%), who even claimed to adore the smell of their children after days without bathing.

Keep reading: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Benedict Cumberbatch says it’s going to be controversial

On the other hand, who was generated several ridicules – without a doubt, this has not been his best year with that – was Jake Gyllenhaal, who mentioned that it did not seem necessary to shower daily. Now who joins these ranks is the English actor Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange: Supreme Sorcerer – 89%, Sherlock – 100%), but in his case it was not something that was so pleasant for himself and it was more for work purposes. A couple of days ago The Power of the Dog premiered on Netflix – 98%, a film that gave Jane Campion the Silver Lion during the Venice Film Festival.

In the film, Cumberbatch plays a grumpy rancher who is determined to make life difficult for his brother’s new wife (played by Jesse Plemons) by an attitude that the actor himself has described as toxic and possessive. Being a western film, the actor thought it was a good idea to delve into his character to the depths of his emotional state, but also in terms of his day-to-day habits.

During a conversation with USA Today, the actor recalled what it was like to live a couple of days without taking a bath, something that he soon discovered was not the best of his ideas. In her words, arriving on set in New Zealand she wanted to get into character from this particular perspective, this with the support of her director. However, Cumberbatch himself assures that it was not the best idea, nor the most comfortable, to go through life smelling bad.

Continue with: Jane Campion’s Power of the Dog Already Has Critical Rating

My family hadn’t arrived yet and I thought, ‘I’m going to do it.’ But then they would invite me out for sushi or for a walk and I was literally emanating [mal olor], I had a biohazard zone around me. It wasn’t a good time to hug or take a selfie with Cumberbatch.

This strategy to get into character lasted only the first days since he arrived on set, and since it was not the most comfortable during his day to day – neither for him nor for his companions -, he opted for a different strategy, seeking to respect that essence that he was looking for. . His new option would be to have the opportunity to bathe but have his wardrobe remain intact from the first time on, so the wardrobe department was forbidden to wash it, although they did constantly disinfect it.

It may interest you: Benedict Cumberbatch Says You Don’t Need To Present Your Sexual History To Play A Gay Character

Every now and then they sprayed them [los trajes] with a little bit of alcohol so they wouldn’t get lice, but I was taking them off and putting them in all kinds of weather.

The question is, was it really necessary to smell bad to be able to shoot the movie? According to the protagonist, yes. His argument was that Phil Burbank’s bad smell also built part of his personality with a somewhat animal nature but also with a certain sensuality. So far, several critics have praised his work on this film, and he is even expected to see him with several nominations for Best Actor during the awards season, it has even been predicted that he will get his second Oscar nomination after The Enigma Code – 90%.