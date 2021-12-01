Beneil Dariush is not afraid to get involved with Islam Makhachev on the canvas when they meet on February 26. The duel will be five rounds at 155 pounds.

The Iranian-American fighter, currently # 3 in the lightweight, will clash with # 4 in the division, Islam Makhachev. For many, it could be considered a knockout fight to go for the title. Both floor fight specialist contenders are in the prime of their careers thus far. Dariush is on a seven-game winning streak, while Makhachev has been winning nine fights in a row.

Beneil (21-4-1) who is coming off defeating former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson last May; He assures that he is not intimidated by the level of grappling of the fighter from Dagestan, and that if he requires it, he will not evade taking the fight to the canvas.

“I don’t really think much about Islam, I think about myself. What do I do in my fights? I am a grappler, obviously. So I’m not going to say ‘Oh he’s a grappler, I can’t take the fight to the ground’, of course I will try. I know how to fight standing up, so obviously I’ll use my striking. I am not a person who feels like you have to do something specific to win the fight. I feel comfortable everywhere. So if I want to go to the fight, I will fight. If I want to fight standing up, I will fight standing up. If I want to fight back, I will. I can do everything, therefore I am not worried. “

Makhachev, a pupil of former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, won three bouts this year and they were all the same. With his fight he dominated and took his opponents to the ground to finish them with a submission. The last to fall to the Russian was Dan Hooker, whom he submitted in the first round. So far, no one has had an answer for the grappling of the Russian, who follows in the footsteps of Nurmagomedov, a former # 1 pound-for-pound UFC.

So Dariush, who meets the same conditions, whose strength is grappling, would mean the most difficult opponent he has to face. And perhaps he is the one who has the answer to defeat the AKA fighter. Beneil stressed that despite the similarities, the fighting style of the two Russians is not the same.