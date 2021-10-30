10/30/2021 at 10:08 PM CEST

Isaac fandos

Barça’s rival in the Champions League ended up tying in the aftermath of the match before the Estoril.

Estoril

Read; Soria, Africo, Ferraresi, Joaozinho, Gamboa (Geraldes, 71 ‘), Rosier, Lourenco (Chiquinho, 70’), Franco (William, 93 ‘), Arthur (Xavier, 84’) Clovis (L. Ruiz, 70 ‘) .

Benfica

Vlachodimos; Lucas Veríssimo, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Radonjic (Gonçalves, 56 ‘), Joao Mario (Pizzi, 83’), Weigl, Grimaldo, Rafa Silva (Meite, 83 ‘), Yaremchuk, Darwin Núñez (Everton, 56’)

Goals

0-1, M.2, Lucas Veríssimo. 1-1, M.90, Rosier.

Referee

J. Pinheiro. TA: Lourenco (42 ‘), Africo (54’), Radonjic (55 ‘), Lucas Veríssimo (78’), Geraldes (94 ‘).

Stadium

António Coimbra da Mota. 6,000 ESP.

The game began with the action that marked the entire match. At the first corner kick, Lucas Veríssimo rose higher than anyone, from the small area, to finish off with the head and send the ball to the back of the net. Benfica faced the game very early.

Soon the Estoril awoke, especially in the boots of a dangerous Bruno Lourenço. The right-wing player did not reach a shot-center from André Clóvis, and then he put it for a Gamboa who failed to finish.

To Benfica it was difficult for him to find the rhythm of the game to generate chances, with an Estoril who knew how to suffer without the ball to successfully defend his goal. In fact, the best chances, including the goal, came from set pieces. Weigl and Vertonghen also finished set pieces but they did not find the goal prize.

The second half started with the same dynamic, although a great action from Grimaldo, which enabled Darwin Núñez in depth, could have sentenced the meeting, but Lucas Africo saved his own. Precisely the Brazilian central forced Vlachodimos to intervene for the first time in the match with a free kick.

Lucas Veríssimo once again had another clear chance to score in a set-piece shot, but this time Dani Figueira stopped the shot. Even clearer was that of Grimaldo, who He was inches from finishing in the mouth of the goal a good service from Gonçalo Ramos.

It seemed that Benfica would take the three points from Estoril, but a corner kick changed everything. As with the first goal, a corner changed the game. This time it was Rosier who hit a great header adjusted to the stick.