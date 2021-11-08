11/08/2021 at 00:21 CET

Marc Zapater

Bulky victory of the Benfica before him Sporting from Braga (6-1) before visiting the Barça at the Camp Nou on the next day of the Champions League after the national team stoppage and which will mean the Terrassa coach’s debut in the top European competition

BEN

BRA

Benfica

Vlachodimos; Veríssimo (Morato 34 ‘), Otamendi, Vertonghen; Gilberto (Gonçalves 66 ‘), Weigl, Mário (Bernardo 23’), Grimaldo; Silva, Everton (Pizzi 65 ‘); and Núñez (Ramos 65 ‘).

Sporting braga

Matheus; Fabiano (Couto 46 ‘), Oliveira, Leite, Sequeira (Moura 45’); Horta, Castro (Mineiro 65 ‘), Al Musrati, Galeno; Abel Ruiz (Vítor Oliveira 46 ‘) and Piazon (Medeiros 72’).

Goals

1-0 M.2 Grimaldo, 1-1 M.12 Horta, 2-1 M.38 Núñez, 3-1 M.42 Silva, 4-1 M.45 Silva, 5-1 M.52 Everton and 6- 1 M.59 Everton.

Referee

Artur Soares Dias. TA: Gilberto (48 ‘), Pizzi (81’) and Ramos (83 ‘) / Al Musrati (27’) and Mineiro (90 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to the eleventh league round in Portugal, played at Estádio da Luz.

Those of George Jesus they opened the scoring with an early goal from the ex-azulgrana Alexander Grimaldo in the first two minutes with the ball in play.

Despite the fact that the visiting team managed to tie at ten minutes through the goal of Richard Horta after the assistance of Castro, the joy did not last for those of Carvalhal, who saw how those of Lisbon were not affected by the level that put the equalizer.

After 1-1, the game had no color. The Incarnates starred in an offensive review, with maximum effectiveness in front of goal.

The first half of the match ended with a 4 to 1 score on the scoreboard after goals from Nunez and twice as much Rafa Silva. A comfortable result for the local team, which after the break, did not have enough and continued with the siege in the goal defended by the Brazilian goalkeeper Matheus.

Everton In the first bars of the second half he certified his double to put the 6-1 on the scoreboard.

A result with which those of George Jesus they can calmly face the next cup match against Paços Ferreira and visit Barça on the next day of the Champions League, a match in which Xavi Hernández will make his debut as coach of the Barça team in the Champions League, after his league debut in the derby against him Spanish.