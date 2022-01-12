President of Spain Investors Day

The Government turns to the 12th edition of this event that starts today in Madrid to expose to investors its plans for the recovery

Benito Berceruelo, president of Spain Investors Day.

Twelve years and two economic crises separate the first edition of the Spain Investors Day (SID) and the last, which is held between now and tomorrow and will bring together investors from around the world, large Spanish listed companies and a broad representation of the Government. He says Benito Bercerueloits president, that “the attractiveness of Spain as an investment destination is greater today than then”, that the country’s companies have gained in “internationalization” and “diversification”, but that even so Spain “needs bigger companies” for the new economic stage that opens after the pandemic.

Hence perhaps the interest of the appointment that starts this Wednesday and that will take place, as the Coronavric canons mark, halfway between presence and virtuality. “We believe that today, just as it was 12 years ago when we were in another fierce crisis, it is once again more important than ever to explain to investors how we are, what the plans are and how we are going to get out of the crisis,” Berceruelo responds from his office at one end of the Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid.

He is not the only one to give it that importance. A broad representation of the Government, led by President Pedro Sánchez, will attend the event to present the Executive’s plans in full recovery, in the middle of the sixth wave of Covid-19 and with inflation threatening forecasts. “The Government does a good exercise of transparency by going to this forum. We believe that it is very important that it appear and explain to investors what its policy is.”

It seems that their interest is greater on this occasion. The Government is aware that the Spanish economy has a significant dependence on the outside and therefore makes the effort to appear before investors. 50% of the listed companies and most of the debt of the country and of the companies themselves are in foreign hands and that means that the Spanish economy needs international investors. Now, to consolidate this investment, Spain has to be a predictable country, with legal security, transparent and that normally has what its policies are, even if its policies are of the left. Not necessarily a left government has to make a policy that is hostile to international investment.

So much effort coincides with the recent controversy as a result of the statements of the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garznin The Guardian newspaper on the quality of meat produced in macro farms. “The problem is not in the message, but where you give the message. You can politically consider that macro-farms are not good and an agriculture of another type is better, but the forum to say that is not an international medium. In an international environment, any Spanish politician must defend Spain’s products, companies and economy and not show the world our possible defects (if he considers that we have them). The error, in this specific case, is where that message was given and not so much in the content of the message itself. A minister of a Government of Spain must not speak ill of Spanish products“, Berceruelo thinks about the controversy.

International investors have long been warning that legal insecurity and regulatory uncertainty are two of the biggest risks they encounter in Spain when deciding to bet on the country as the destination for their money. “The Spanish Government has taken some measures that do not help our country to compete strongly, as the new regulation of sicavs which has caused many of these vehicles to close or go to Ireland or other countries; the new regulation of the Socimis; reduce the incentive to save in pension plans, put a tax that is levied on the financial transactions… These are not well-regarded policies for international investment and they place Spain in a fiscally less attractive position than other countries, “says the president of the SID.

“Now, I do not think that this has seriously affected investment in Spain and the example is that last year we had important corporate operations, the companies listed on the stock market carried out important capital increases that were subscribed in their great majority by foreign investors , 17 companies went public in the stock market that also had a significant participation of foreign investors … I mean, we don’t have a major problem with foreign investors as we did, now, could we do things that were friendlier? Surely yes ” reflects Berceruelo.

The latest labor reform, for example, is it friendly? Whatever the economy has covenant elements that make the future more predictable is good. A consensual labor reform, as has been the one that will finally be approved, I think it is well valued by international investors. Investors will value very well that there is an agreement between companies, workers and the Government to give stability to the Spanish labor market and it is good news for investment in Spain.

Berceruelo is also optimistic about the recovery of the economy for the next few quarters. “The data is encouraging”, assures. More than 200 investors from 13 countries have been confirmed for this edition, with special mention of representation from the UK, France and the US. “Spain is solidly positioned on the radar of large international investors. It is one of the world’s economies that clearly arouses their interest because we are a solid country and because we also have companies that are leaders in some sectors such as construction, tourism or energy, “he argues.

You are also aware of the risks posed by inflation wave supply chain crisis and also signals the arrival of the European funds. “There is great expectation that European funds can help the Spanish economy to develop, but in this matter what worries more is the calendar, that is, when the funds will reach the business fabric and companies, because Spain it is a little late, “he warns.

