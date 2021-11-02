“Benito Rivers” comes to life in “Neighbors” this November 2 | Capture Instagram

“Benito Rivers” is a character that transcended on the screens winning hearts, this Tuesday, November 2, the popular platform of Twitter recalls some of his scenes in the popular series “Neighbors“.

Octavio Ocana, played the tender red-haired boy “Benito Rivers” in the television series “Neighbors”, a character he had played for sixteen years.

Without a doubt, the “son of Frankie Rivers“and Lorena Ríos de Rivers,”Benito rivers“would win the hearts of all fans of the show, the” sitcom “caught audiences when it was released in 2004.

The “television actor“, came to life in some of the scenes that the Televisa Zacatecas account shared through the Twitter platform, the video shows some of his best anecdotes on the set, recently, Octavio Ocaña, fatally lost his life at the age of 22.

"Benito Rivers", comes to life in "Neighbors" this November 2.

The Twitter account shared a clip in which Eduardo España, who gave life to “German“, the doorman of the building where the minor lived with his parents appears next to the then nice little boy in one of the scenes of the television comedy, based on the original Spanish series” Here there is no one who lives. ”

XVI years being our Benito, Octavio Ocaña, remembering the anecdotes in the photo of #Neighbors

One of the many anecdotes that will now remain in the memory of the series, are some of these unforgettable moments in which the two characters empathized despite the difference in ages.

“Benito Rivers” (Octavio Ocaña) and “Germán” (Eduardo España) entertained the public in a large majority of the episodes of the Mexican television series created by Eugenio Derbez.

Both “neighbors” and inhabitants of the building in which “Germán” always neglected to play a few games of poker, cascaritas or making reckless arrangements in the building and in the company of his “best friend”.

The lesser of eight years, whom everyone remembers was forced by his parents, a supposed film director who would only have been known for his film “The Wet Towel”, “Don Frankie” who, along with his wife, sent their son to whatever casting there was.

The small comedian who grew up with the episodes of the series, the also a regular soccer player leaves a legacy on Mexican television with appearances in the “Chabelo” program, in the novel “Lola … Erase una vez” and in the Mexican film “Letter by Letter”.

Many remember him with one of his dialogues where he repeatedly mentioned his parents: “I don’t want to be an actor”, it was Cesar Bono and Ana Bertha Espín, who for eleven seasons played the star’s parents

Today after his departure, Octavio leaves a huge gap both in his collaborators and in the spectators who remember his career giving a heartfelt farewell after prematurely embarking on his last trip.