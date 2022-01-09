It was on October 29 when the entertainment world in Mexico dressed in mourning after the death of one of its child stars, Octavio Ocaña, was announced.

And it is that the 22-year-old young man lost his life after receiving a gunshot wound to the head while driving his truck in the state of Mexico, a shot that came from a weapon he owned.

According to the official version of the authorities of the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli, the young man triggered the weapon when he crashed into a wall after a long persecution by the police.

After his death, a series of versions have been viralized that point to a life of the star that very few knew, since it was even said that he abused drugs and alcohol.

Said gossip has been discarded by the family of the young actor, as they assure that they will go to the last consequences to clarify the death of their son.

And it is that the young actor achieved fame after giving life to the tender red-haired boy of the comedy program, “Neighbors”, “Benito Rivers”, whom he gave life to over 16 years.

Years after leaving the character, the young man returned in 2020 to give life to “Benito Rivers”; but now Televisa reveals the future of the character.

Return of “Benito Rivers”?

It is worth mentioning that at the time of the actor’s death, the television station was recording the new season, and a few more had been confirmed.

Therefore, fans of the program and Ocaña began to wonder how they were going to handle the absence of the young actor, and what would happen to the role of “Benito.”

According to Pepillo Origel, he revealed that he himself proposed that another actor play the role of “Benito” in “Neighbors”, but the production flatly refused.

And it is that everything seems to indicate that Televisa already has a plan so that the legacy of Octavio Ocaña remains in the memory of the viewers and it is summarized that ‘they will send him on vacation’.

“The great expectation of all the public is to know what will happen to the character of ‘Benito Rivers’, who was Octavio Ocaña, well, the production decided that they are going to say that the boy is going on a trip and the girlfriend will only have contact him by phone. I think another boy does it, but no, it will only be fictitious through messages, ”said Pepillo.



