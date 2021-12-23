The UCM has served as a great path of recognition for various types of performers. With Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93%, for example, Robert Downey Jr., regained the trust of producers while reminding audiences and critics of his skills in front of the camera. For names like Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch or Scarlett Johansson, being part of this franchise popularized them with people and at the same time gave them more power to choose their future roles. While for others like Simu Liu, Tom Holland or Chris Hemsworth it was a first opportunity that they completely dominated. So it is not surprising that actors from all over the world, including Mexico, are interested in joining this vast and diverse universe.

Although for years the UCM was widely criticized for not having so much diversity in its characters, little by little an attempt has been made to fix that issue. In particular, Phase 4 is doing its best to meet the expectations of the public in all areas, including that subject for which premieres like Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, Eternals – 58% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% became very important elements for the brand. In this new context, some hope that Marvel will finally decide to make a live action adaptation of one of its most popular superheroes in recent years: Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% showed that the MCU always finds the right way to renew its heroes and the end leaves many possibilities in the air. The unsubtle mention of a black Spider-Man not only served to cause laughter among fans, but to begin to generate theories about when we will be able to see him within these adaptations, especially now that the multiverses were confirmed without problem. On the other hand, Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%, it became a huge success that proved that Peter Parker is not the only one who can carry a weight like that and make it work. For many, this installment is the best of the arachnid. In other words, the role of Miles Morales has become one that many actors will fight for.

Just like Simu liu and Barry Keoghan did it at the time, now a Mexican actor uses his networks to publicize his interest in giving life to Miles Morales at the UCM. This is Benny Emmanuel, best known for his work on the series The CQ.

I’m just waiting for Marvel to release the casting for Miles Morales’ Spiderman. – Benny Emmanuell (@benny_emmanuel) December 23, 2021

Although the youth series launched to fame Benny emmanuel, the actor has worked hard to show the public what he can do. His career is still short, but he has participated in renowned films such as Impossible Things – 93%, Chicuarotes – 47%, and Sin Nombre – 89%. After his publication, many of his fans supported him, since they considered that he would indeed look very good as the hero, although some mentioned that he would also work very well as Ghost Rider, who appeared as Roberto Reyes (Gabriel Luna) in Agents of SHIELD – 100%.

Miles Morales first appeared in 2011 in the comics after the death of Peter Parker. Although at first the critics were not very kind to the character, who they considered a poor attempt at racial inclusion, year after year he has won the affection of the people and his deserved place as the hero. Morales is the son of a Puerto Rican woman and an African-American father, and the idea was to deliver someone totally different to renew the image of one of Marvel’s most iconic idols. It took a long time for closed-minded fans to come to terms with it, but the concept proved to be different and independent enough to generate its own following beyond the Spider-Man title.

In the cinema, we can see Miles Morales again in the sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1), where Shameik Moore will voice the character again. In the UCM only small clues have been given of the possible existence of the hero. In addition to the reference in the last installment, in Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% appears Donald Glover as Aaron Davis, Miles Morales’ uncle in the comics, and in a deleted scene he mentions his nephew, although he does not say his name.

