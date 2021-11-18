11/18/2021 at 11:45 CET

The Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema, continues to complete an excellent season, also with France: records four consecutive games scoring, the best record since November 2013 and June 2014, when he himself managed to chain a total of five.

French, who returned to the calls of Didier Deschamps after being separated by the Valbuena case, has been an important player in obtaining the ticket for the Qatar 2022 World Cup: In this third national team break, he has scored three goals in two games and added a total of five in his last four games..

4 – Karim Benzema has scored in each of his last four international matches, becoming the first to do so with France 🇫🇷 since himself between November 2013 and June 2014 (5 matches). Boss. #FINFRA pic.twitter.com/l2HutYFWXR – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 16, 2021

The former Lyon, in fact, already has established itself in the top 5 of all-time top scorers with 36 goals in 94 official matches, nine of them after his return to the national team. Just Michel Platini (41), Antoine Griezmann (42), Olivier Giroud (46) and Thierry Henry (51) they have a greater record.

The best scoring season of his career

Benzema is experiencing one of the sweetest moments of his career: he has 14 goals and eight assists in a total of 15 meetings in all competitions with Real Madrid and is one of the most decisive players for the Italian coach, Carlo Ancelotti, along with Vinícius Júnior.

The Frenchman has assumed all the prominence in the attack front of the white team after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the last summer market of 2018. With the Real Madrid shirt, the attacker has scored 293 goals and 152 assists in a total of 574 official matches between all competitions.