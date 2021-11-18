11/18/2021 at 16:30 CET

The Bayern striker, Robert Lewandowski, continues to show a special harmony with the goal: in the 2021/22 season he ranks as the top scorer between club and national team with a total of 28 goals in 23 official matches. Karim Benzema is second, with 19, who is shining with Real Madrid and is once again a regular in the calls with France.

The Pole, who came close to leaving the German club last summer market, also is the top scorer in the five major leagues with a total of 13 goals ahead of Ciro Immobile, Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah, all of them with 10 goals at this point in the 2021/22 season.

19 – Karim Benzema 🇫🇷 has scored 19 goals in 22 official matches between Real Madrid and France on 21/22, a record that only Robert Lewandowski 🇵🇱 surpasses among all European players. Sweet. pic.twitter.com/xWnTDoQcco – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 17, 2021

The list of players who have scored the most goals between club and national team during the 2021/22 season is as follows: Robert Lewandowski (28 goals in 23 games), Karim Benzema (19 goals in 22 games), Erling Haaland (18 goals in 13 games), Harry Kane (17 goals in 22 games) and Memphis Depay (16 goals in 23 games).

Benzema, in the best moment of his career

The Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema, goes through one of the peaks of form in his sporting career: he has a total of 14 goals and eight assists in 15 official matches with the white team in all competitions. Together with Vinícius Júnior, he forms one of the most in-form pairs in continental football.

The Frenchman has become one of Real Madrid’s most historic players since arriving from Olympique Lyon in the summer of 2009. Registers 293 goals and 152 assists in a total of 574 meetings between all competitions.