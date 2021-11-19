11/19/2021

On at 18:48 CET

Susana arizaga

Bernardo montoya has been found guilty unanimously the murder of Laura Luelmo occurred on December 12, 2018 in the Huelva town of El Castillo, according to the verdict of the jury released this Friday, in which circumstances are considered aggravating gender and recidivism to increase the prison sentences to be imposed by the magistrate who has presided over the trial, Florentino Ruiz Yamuza, as well as compensation to the family for the damages suffered by the loss of the young woman.

The popular jury has unanimously found the defendant guilty of all the crimes for which he was charged (murder, sexual assault and illegal detention). After that, both the Prosecutor’s Office and the accusations brought by the family and the Junta de Andalucía have maintained the requests for punishment made on Thursday.

Now it will be the magistrate who will have to determine the prison sentences to impose on Montoya, for whom the Prosecutor’s Office, Laura’s family and the Junta de Andalucía requested the maximum conviction for the murder, the reviewable permanent prison; 20 years for the illegal detention of the young woman by the accused and 12 for the sexual assault, while the attorney for the prosecution, Francisco Luelmo, increased that sentence, which can reach a maximum of 15 years with the application of aggravating factors. The prosecutor asks, for her part, that Montoya compensate the family in the amount of 400,000 euros, a request with which the two accusations agreed.

The judicial proceedings have already established that Laura’s confessed murderer was controlling the young woman from Zamora from her home, who had lived opposite for only about three days in a property that a colleague from the Nerva Secondary School had rented in the small municipality of Huelva, where she had been making a replacement for a week.

The only defendant in the crime already commented to the Civil Guard that the Zamorana teacher “he had liked it a lot” and that when she returned from the supermarket, when he saw her, he approached her and forced her to “forcibly enter his house,” where he held her for more than an hour. The confession took place during the interrogation after being arrested on December 18, hours after the body of Laura Luelmo was located, at around 12:30 pm, in the place of ‘Las Mimbreras’, located on the outskirts of El Campillo. The Civil Guard maintains that Montoya did not leave the body of the young woman from Zamora in that place until after 7:00 p.m.