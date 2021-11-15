11/15/2021 at 4:55 PM CET

AA / EP

The chief prosecutor of Huelva, Alfredo Flores, has been convinced that the trial by the crime of Laura Luelmo, the 26-year-old teacher from Zamora, who was murdered in El Campillo (Huelva), It is expected to be held in the last quarter of the year. It has also indicated that the Public Ministry has requested reviewable permanent prison for Bernardo Montoya, Accused of sexually assaulting and murdering the young woman in December 2018, and who is currently in provisional prison.

A “complex” trial that will last at least two weeks

As Alfredo Flores has indicated to Europa Press, and as he has advanced in an interview with Cadena SER, it will be a complex judgment by the organization that it requires and the cause itself, since it has predicted that will last at least two weeks and that will be pointed out soon.

As Flores recalled, the case is already in the Provincial Court, which has already appointed the presiding magistrate of the jury court.

The Provincial Court of Huelva received in July the procedure followed by the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 1 of Valverde del Camino for the celebration of the corresponding trial with a popular jury.

The date for the trial for the crime of Luelmo, for which he will sit on the bench, has not yet been set. Bernardo Montoya, who was arrested on December 18, 2018, a day after the discovery of the teacher’s body in the area known as Las Mimbreras outside of El Campillo, town where he lived on the same street as his alleged murderer. The young woman had just arrived in the town to teach classes at the institute of the neighboring municipality of Nerva.

For its part, the court referred the case on July 9 to the Provincial Court of Huelva, a procedure that, once received that same day at the Court, has been in turn by the magistrate of the Third Section Florentino G. Ruiz Yamuza .

A crime that shocked the whole country

The murder of this teacher shocked the country as the concentrations of rejection and protests were massive. races that were called in memory of the young woman, who was wearing sportswear at the time of his disappearance on December 12, 2018.

The autopsy carried out at the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) of Huelva proved that Luelmo suffered sexual abuse, in addition to a strong blow that caused his death between December 14 and 15, that is, between two and three days after his disappearance.

Bernardo Montoya confessed to the crime and later denied it

Bernardo Montoya, with a serious criminal record such as the murder of an old woman, he is in provisional prison as the alleged perpetrator. He confessed to the crime in the police interrogation at first, but later changed his statement and since April 4, 2019, he maintains the version that his ex-girlfriend was the alleged person responsible for the death of the girl.

In all this time, the teacher’s family has asked for the greatest respect and privacy to face this tragic event. The family, which at the time demanded a “public request for forgiveness” from the State for its “resounding failure” by “not being able to guarantee the right to life and physical integrity “of his daughter, He already announced that he was requesting a reviewable permanent prison for Montoya.

Laura Luelmo, always in the memory

The signs of affection in El Campillo and Nerva there have been many in this time and in fact the multifunctional pavilion of the first town was renamed Laura Luelmo, just like him drawing room of the institute nervense where the young woman taught classes in order to commemorate the teacher.