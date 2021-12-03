12/02/2021 at 21:52 CET

Bernardo Montoya, considered by the popular jury guilty of the illegal detention, sexual assault and murder of the young Zamorana Laura Luelmo in El Campillo (Huelva) in December 2018, this afternoon he was admitted to the jail of Seville II, in Morón, where he will serve his sentence.

While waiting to know the sentence that he will have to serve, Montoya has been transferred to the Sevillian prison in an unforeseen special transport, In which he was only traveling with agents of the Civil Guard, prison sources have informed ..

Although initially it was planned that he would remain in the Huelva jail until the sentence to be issued by the judge-president of the trial was known, Florentino G. Ruiz YamuzaIn the end, he has been sent to the prison where he has been in preventive detention since the events occurred.

In that prison, Montoya has refused to take courses on violence and sex offenders Because, as he has been maintaining in the trial, he does not assume the crime of sexual assault or murder, blaming the latter on an ex-partner of his.

The judgment, which should be known in the next few days, must be in accordance with what was stated by the parties and in the sense in which the jury has ruled.

Both the Prosecutor’s Office and the accusations exercised by the family and the Junta de Andalucía request the same penalties, 20 years in prison for a crime of illegal detention, 12 for sexual assault and permanent reviewable prison for murder.