11/23/2021 at 21:00 CET

Adrià Leon

Besiktas host Ajax in a duel they need to win if they want to have a minimal option to be third. Anyway, a draw between Sporting and Dortmund would leave the Turks offside, regardless of the result achieved against the whole of the Eredivise. The Turks, who only add one victory in the last five duels of the Turkish Super League, they are ninth in the domestic competition and have not yet scored a single point in the Champions League.

Ajax can’t afford a slump. Erik ten Hag’s pupils do not want to disconnect in the final stretch of the group stage. The round of 16 are unforgiving and the Amsterdam team does not want to lower their arms despite their premature qualification, harvested on the last day played.

In the first leg, the targets of Berghuis and Haller before the break they tied the three points for Ajax that was far superior to Besiktas. The Turks, that they did not get to shoot at the door in his trip to the Johan Cruijff Arena, they want to end their participation in the Champions League with a good taste in their mouths after four defeats that have condemned them, except for surprises, to last rung of the table.

For this latest showdown between the Turks and the Dutch, Sergen yalcin, the Besiktas coach, will not be able to count on N’Sakala, still on leave due to injury. It will not be in the Vodafone Park either Sousa, which carries a penalty.

As regards the interests of Erik ten Hag, the casualties of Stekelenburg, Kudus and Klaiber you have to add the owner Edson Alvarez, who will also serve a sanction to reach the last match clean, against Sporting de Portugal.

Probable lineups:

Besiktas: Destanoglu; Ylimaz, Montero, Vida, Rosier; Hutchinson, Pjanic; Larin, Teixeira, Ghezzal and Batshuayi.

Ajax: Pasveer; Blind, Lisandro, Timber, Mazraoui; Gravenberch, Klaassen; Tadic, Berghuis, Antony and Haller.

Referee: Irfan Peljto (Bosnia).

Stadium: Vodafone Park (Istanbul).