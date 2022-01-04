In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

No monthly subscriptions or installation expenses, these alarms connected to the internet will warn you if there is any movement in your house.

Leaving your house without anyone in it is normal, but unfortunately so are burglaries in homes. And it is that the friends of others are always attentive to those houses that remain empty for many hours throughout the day or for several days to enter and take what they can.

Being broken into your home and robbed is a very delicate situation and makes you feel very vulnerableThat’s why having an alarm that alerts you when something happens is one of the best investments you can make.

If you do not want to have to pay monthly payments for an alarm, you have the option of install security systems connected to the internet that will notify you instantly.

These security systems are installed directly by you at the points you need, in addition they will only need a WiFi internet connection and an application installed on your mobile where it will notify you when there are changes.

They have motion sensors, cameras, or even door and window sensors. The best is that you don’t have to pay any monthly payments.

For all households: Ring Alarm 5-piece kit

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit at Amazon

This security system Ring, a company that belongs to Amazon, has 5 elements among which you have a security camera. And we indicate it because there are other systems of the same brand that do not have a camera.

Ring’s 5-piece system features a control panel with a numeric keypad to enter your unlock PIN code. It also has a base station with a loudspeaker to sound the alarm, a motion sensor, a range extender and a contact sensor for doors and windows.

The camera Ring Indoor Cam allows you to keep your home under control thanks to its motion detection system, night vision and two-way communication.

You will receive all the alerts on your mobile thanks to the notifications and it is fully integrated with Alexa.

The price of this 5-piece kit is 308 euros. If you want it without a camera it will cost you 229 euros.

Best value for money: eufy Security, 5-piece Smart Home set

eufy Security 5 Pieces Smart Home Set at Amazon

Anker’s connected home brand also has a comprehensive security system for your home. It’s about the alarm eufy Security Smart Home Set with a total of 5 pieces to which you can also add other products.

The eufy system has a connection base to the WiFi network and among its products, a motion sensor, an unlock and lock keyboard and two door and window sensors.

But eufy has a broader ecosystem of security products, such as other motion or door sensors, doorbells, as well as indoor or outdoor surveillance cameras to add extra protection when you are not at home.

This starter kit costs less than 150 euros.

Cheapest: LeadEdge AS100

LeadEdge AS100 Alarm System at Amazon

LeadEdge AS100 It is a very complete security system fully compatible with the notifications of your mobile application and it can also be used with assistants such as Alexa.

This system has a loudspeaker docking station to launch security alerts, as well as a doorbell, two remote controls that allow you to lock or unlock the system.

But in addition, it has 6 window and door sensors that you can place at all points where other people could enter your home.

The LeadEdge app It allows you to activate or deactivate the alarm system, but you can also do it with your assistant like Google’s, or Alexa, which makes it much easier.

It is one of the cheapest, it costs less than 90 euros on Amazon.

Complete and with SMS notifications: PGST PW-150

PW-150 at Amazon

Another of the cheapest alarm systems you can get right now is this PGST PW-150.

It is a security system connected to the home that uses WiFi to connect to the internet and send notifications to your mobile, but it also has a modem to which you insert a SIM card and can send SMS messages with any change in your home. This SMS system is perfect in case your WiFi doesn’t work.

It has a central console with a numeric keypad and screen that shows system information, plus you have two remote controls, two RFID key fobs, an alarm button, a motion sensor and 5 door and window sensors.

Not bad for a home alarm system that only costs 99 euros with free shipping.

The most basic: SPC Smart Sensor Set

SPC Smart Sensor Set on PcComponentes

One of the simplest systems you can find right now is this SPC Smart Sensor Set. It relies entirely on motion sensors to detect intruders in your home, but also any strange movement.

This kit has a fairly compact connection base that can be plugged in anywhere. Two motion sensors and a window and door sensor will be connected to it, although you can expand it with other accessories that are sold separately.

Its application will allow you to configure your new home alarm system in minutes and receive notifications whenever you want about movements in your home.

As always, we recommend that you expand it with a security camera to know what you are facing and notify the Police.

You can buy it at PcComponentes for 66.80 euros with free shipping.

