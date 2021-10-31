Elfen lied

Director: Mamoru Kanbe.

Study: Arms Corporation.

Platform: Crunchyroll.

Number of episodes: 14.

Issue year: 2004 – 2005.

From his first moments, Elfen Lied makes clear the type of plot treatment that he will offer his viewers, with a high dose of graphic violence and eroticism. Based on the seinen manga by Lynn Okamoto, the series introduces us to Lucy, a member of a mutant species called the Diclonius, who possess telekinetic abilities. She manages to escape from the government laboratory where she was held captive, but generates a split personality after suffering a head injury during the flight. Two young men, Kōta and Yuka, run into her and decide to help this seemingly docile girl, unaware of her dangerous skills and homicidal tendencies, or the military persecution of which they will be victims. Starting from science fiction and horror, the series explores themes such as identity, alienation and prejudice, criticizing humanity’s tendency to exclude itself and destroy itself according to its differences. The series also has a Latin dubbing option on Crunchyroll.

Higurashi: When They Cry

Director: Chiaki Kon.

Study: Studio Deen.

Platform: Netflix.

Number of episodes: 26.

Issue year: 2006.

In 1983, Keiichi Maebara’s family decided to move to the rural village of Hinamizawa. The boy soon becomes inseparable friends with his classmates: Ryūgū Rena, Mion Sonozaki, Satoko Hōjō, and Rika Furude. However, the facade of this seemingly peaceful community begins to crumble as the night of the local Watanagashi festival approaches, where one person has died and another has disappeared for the past four years. Divided into multiple sagas, 07th Expansion’s adaptation of the visual novel Higurashi no Naku Koro ni has become a cult title among anime lovers, due to its disturbing setting, twisted characters, chilling revelations, and visually striking glimpses. of violence. The first of two seasons is available on Netflix. Additionally, a sequel titled Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU / SOTSU aired between October 2020 and September 2021, which is available on Funimation.

Hellsing Ultimate

Directors: Tomokazu Tokoro / Hiroyuki Tanaka.

Study: Satelight / Madhouse.

Platform: Netflix.

Number of episodes: 10.

Issue year (s): 2006 – 2012.

For fans of action series set within supernatural universes, we cannot recommend the highly acclaimed anime Hellsing Ultimate enough. The story follows the efforts of a mysterious organization led by Integra Hellsing – a descendant of the legendary vampire slayer Abraham Van Hellsing – who is tasked with protecting Britain from all manner of supernatural threats. Together with the powerful vampire Alucard and former police officer Seras Victoria, they will face the Millennium, a Nazi organization that wants to revive the Third Reich with an army of vampires. Although Gonzo studio made the first attempt to adapt Kōta Hirano’s manga in 2001 – a version available on Funimation – the ten OVAs produced by Geneon (now NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan) followed the heinous acts and violence with greater fidelity and without any kind of censorship. displayed throughout the form. The story never takes itself too seriously and led by charismatic characters it becomes an extremely enjoyable journey.

Ghost hound

Director: Ryūtarō Nakamura.

Study: Production IG

Platform: Prime Video and Pluto TV.

Number of episodes: 22.

Issue year (s): 2007 – 2008.

The project developed by the renowned Production IG studio, within the framework of the celebrations for its twentieth anniversary, is an absolute jewel, both for its impeccable technical section, and for the complexity and narrative richness of the universe where it takes place. The latest series directed by Ryūtarō Nakamura (Serial Experiments Lain), from a concept created by the mangaka Masamune Shirow (Ghost in the Shell), is set in a remote mountainous region on the island of Kyushu, where our reality collides with the spirit world. There Tarō, Makoto and Masayuki will discover that the key to confront their personal demons, product of traumatic events during their childhood, could reside in this “invisible” world. It is not a series suitable for all audiences, since its construction is methodical and relies more on drama and the creation of atmospheres, but it is an unmissable option for those who enjoy works with a greater psychological load. The series can be seen in the original language or with Latin dubbing on Prime Video.

Another

Director: Tsutomu Mizushima.

Study: PA Works.

Platform: Crunchyroll.

Number of episodes: 12.

Issue year: 2012.

Based on the homonymous light novel by Yukito Ayatsuji, Another is already a must-see for the horror genre in modern anime. In 1972, a popular student named Misaki passed away suddenly, leaving a huge void between her classmates, who determined not to forget her, continued to act as if she was still alive until graduation day. In 1998, Kōichi Sakakibara just moved to Yomiyama Town and is assigned to class 3-3 of the local public high school. Immediately, he notices the dark attitude, full of secrets, that dominates the rest of his classmates and even his teachers. Little or little, he begins to unravel the truth behind a terrible curse that has plagued said class for 26 years. A classic story of mystery and suspense, with supernatural elements, that gives rise to an ingenious feast of blood in an ascending series of tragic and inevitable events. One thing is for sure: you will never see an umbrella in the same way.

Death parade

Director: Yuzuru Tachikawa.

Study: Madhouse.

Platform: Funimation.

Number of episodes: 12.

Issue year: 2013.

Death Parade proposes an extremely attractive twist on the concept of Purgatory. Here there is no paradise or hell, but an alternate plane in which souls are judged to determine whether they deserve to ascend to reincarnation or descend into an eternal void. The people who arrive in pairs at the Quindecim bar are ordered to participate in a game of chance where they bet their lives. With no recollection that they have already passed away, the participants reveal their true nature in the process and the referee Decim will be in charge of deciding their fate. The project created by Yuzuru Tachikawa was born with the short film Death Billiards, produced as part of the “Young Animator Training Project”, an initiative funded by the Agency for Cultural Affairs of Japan to support animators in training within the most important studios in the industry . Hand in hand with studio Madhouse (Death Note), the future director of Mob Psycho 100 and Deca-Dence turned this idea into a brilliant series permeated by a haunting atmosphere, with intricate psychological games, unexpected script twists and reflections on the human condition. .

Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories

Director: Tomoya Takashima.

Study: ILCA.

Platform: Crunchyroll.

Number of episodes: 117.

Issue year (s): 2013 – Present.

Special mention should be made of Yamishibai, an anthological series of episodes lasting between three and five minutes. Each episode presents us with a completely different story inspired by the most popular urban myths and legends of Japan. It should be noted that its animation style pays tribute to the traditional narrative method known as kamishibai, a form of street theater entertainment where a narrator tells a story based on the use of plates with illustrations on paper, which are exchanged on a portable stage of wood. Unlike other horror anime with an anthological format such as Ayakashi: Japanese Classic Horror, a point in favor of Yamishibai is that its stories are set in the current era, so it does not require a broad knowledge of history, folklore or the customs of the Asian country to enjoy it.

Parasyte -the maxim-

Director: Kenichi Shimizu.

Study: Madhouse.

Platform (s): Netflix, Crunchyroll and HIDIVE.

Number of episodes: 24.

Issue year (s): 2014 – 2015.

A series of brutal murders take place throughout Tokyo. Few know that these have been caused by a race of alien parasites that takes control of humans, attaching themselves to their brains. Shin’ichi Izumi, a high school student, was also the victim of one of these specimens, but the parasite only managed to take possession of his right hand. Over time, both will learn to coexist and find common ground to survive this invasion of beings from space who consider the rest of humanity and living beings on Earth as simple snacks. Adapted from the award-winning seinen manga from the late 80s Kiseijū, by Hitoshi Iwaake, Parasyte -the maxim- offers us just the right doses of body horror, action and comedy to leave more than satisfied viewers who enjoy titles that mix science fiction and horror. As a curious fact, its graphic content caused the Ministry of Culture of China to ban the distribution of the series online in 2015. Another title that has Latin dubbing, although only on Netflix.

School-Live!

Director: Masaomi Andō.

Study: Lerche.

Platform (s): Crunchyroll and HIDIVE.

Number of episodes: 12.

Issue year: 2015.

Do not be carried away by the first impression. What starts out as a typical school series of tales of life quickly turns into a fascinating post-apocalyptic nightmare. Based on the manga Gakkō Gurashi !, written by Kaihou Norimitsu and illustrated by Sadoru Chiba, the story stars Yuki Takey, Kurumi Ebisuzawa, Yūri Wakasa and Miki Naoki, members of the Megurigaoka Private High School “School Life Club”. whose goal is to find all kinds of fun activities while spending a few days living at the school. Unfortunately, the club is only an illusion that serves as an escape from their painful reality: they are the only survivors of a zombie outbreak, without any way of contact with the outside and surrounded by the undead in all directions. A survival anime that successfully juxtaposes opposing elements such as moe aesthetics and horror, with endearing characters, psychological twists and raw images that will stick with you. Just give the first chapter a try, you won’t regret it.

Boogiepop and Others

Director: Shingo Natsume.

Study: Madhouse.

Platform: Crunchyroll.

Number of episodes: 18.

Issue year: 2019.

It took nearly two decades to return to the universe created in Kouhei Kadono’s universally acclaimed light novels, but our patience was rewarded. When a series of mysterious disappearances take place at Shinyo Academy, the enigmatic supernatural entity known as Boogiepop – a shinigami – awakens from its slumber to fulfill its mission as a guardian against “the enemies of the world”, in this case, a creature that hides in the shadows, waiting for the right moment to devour its victims. Despite its ordinary premise, there is nothing conventional about the narrative structure of this saga of psychological horror. This is perhaps the most challenging title on the list, since the series directed by the creator of Sonny Boy demands every second of your attention, as a single inattention can mean losing the key to complete all its enigmas. The series subtly explores themes such as the emptiness of the human soul and the perception of time, while delving into the complex emotions, relationships, and pasts of its characters.

Source: CinePremiere