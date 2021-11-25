In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

These discount coupons will help you save even more during Black Friday.

There are stores that, in addition to lowering prices on products during Black Friday, add extra coupons or codes that allow you to save a little more on your order.

Stores like AliExpress It is well known for this practice and it is usually its coupons that allow you to save a lot of money when you buy high value products. But even Amazon now has coupons.

Discover the best offers and discounts that you will find on Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés and many more during Black Friday 2021.

These coupons usually have a limit of uses per store, per product or per money that you must spend in total. That is why it is important to read the fine print of these promotions.

During Black Friday, in addition to the best offers, you can save even more if you use these coupons in these stores.

Black Friday promotional coupons on AliExpress

AliExpress has coupons that you can now use to save money when making purchases on the products you buy from Spain, in AliExpress Plaza.

You can save a minimum of 4 euros on your purchases during Black Friday, or up to 43 euros on the most important and expensive purchases. You just have to use these codes.

AEBF4: € 4 discount on purchases of € 30 AEBF9: € 9 discount on purchases of € 60 AEBF15: € 15 discount on purchases of € 100 AEBF18: € 18 discount on purchases of € 120 AEBF29: € 29 discount on purchases of € 190 AEBF43: € 43 discount on purchases of € 190

All these codes will be applied in the shopping cart, before making the payment and can only be used on products sent to Spain.

If you are a new user on AliExpress they have also activated additional coupons to welcome you.

ESNEW5: € 5 discount on purchases of € 10 ESNEW7: € 7 discount on purchases of € 15 ESNEW8: € 8 discount on purchases of € 20

The latter are only supported if it is your first purchase on AliExpress. We remind you that if you create a new account with another email, you can technically use them.

Black Friday discount coupons on Amazon

Amazon does not have a system of coupons and discount codes to use, as AliExpress does. Instead it has discount coupons that can be applied on each product page.

They can range from a few euros to a percentage of the total price. This is decided by the seller.

If you want to know which products have coupons on Amazon, there is a special page where you can see them all organized by categories.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.