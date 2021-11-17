In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you have an old car and you want to use its speakers to play your music from Spotify podcasts, these transmitters will help you for very little money.

The mixture of the new normal and the lack of supplies and chips in the motor world, has generated a curious effect multiplying the sale of second-hand cars.

If you are one of those people who has had to buy an old car to go to work and you want to listen to music even if you have an old sound system, this interests you.

To be able to listen to your favorite music on Spotify or in any other application in an old car with an autoradio, you only have to have a Bluetooth transmitter because it is the easiest and cheapest solution you will find.

These Bluetooth transmitters work because they emit the signal that comes from your mobile to an FM radio band. You just have to tune it into the radio and you will have your music and podcast available every time you get in the car.

Other Bluetooth transmitters work with 3.5mm audio input. This is a solution to which you have to incorporate a USB cable for the power it needs, so you may have to combine it with a cigarette lighter charger.

Cocoda Bluetooth / FM transmitter

Cocoda Bluetooth and FM Transmitter at Amazon

One of the best-selling products on Amazon to listen to music from your mobile on old radios is this adapter Cocoda.

It comes in a car cigarette lighter connection format and has two USB ports and a short-range FM radio transmitter so that only your car is capable of picking up the signal and not disturbing other drivers.

It also has support for microSD cards or a USB pendrive to play music directly from its memory.

The best thing is that it is very cheap. It will only cost you 17.99 euros.

UGREEN Bluetooth transmitter and receiver

UGREEN Bluetooth transmitter and receiver

Among the Bluetooth receivers that connect directly to a 3.5mm jack, or headphone port, is this small UGREEN Bluetooth adapter.

You just have to connect it to the headphone port and search for it in the Bluetooth settings of your mobile. They will pair instantly and you can send any audio directly to the car speakers.

You have the option of activating a mode to connect a single device or to use two, such as two headphones.

It requires charging its small battery, which gives an autonomy of about 8 hours of use.

Its price is only 24.99 euros, but on Amazon you can find it with a 10% discount coupon.

Sonru Bluetooth and FM transmitter

Sonru Bluetooth and FM Transmitter on Amazon

East Bluetooth adapter with FM transmitter Sonru It is designed to be used with the car cigarette lighter connector and put its control panel in a place where you can have it as close as possible to avoid distractions.

It has Bluetooth 5.0 and is capable of emitting an FM radio signal. The cigarette lighter adapter has 2 USB ports so you can use it at the same time to charge your mobile or mobile phones.

It can be used as a hands-free or to play music directly from microSD cards or with a 3.5mm cable.

Clydek Display FM Transmitter

Clydek Display Bluetooth & FM Transmitter at Amazon

A Bluetooth and FM transmitter that has it all, even a display. It is from the brand Clydek and it has everything you need to avoid having to buy another car radio.

It is plugged directly into the car cigarette lighter connection, it has an LCD screen that shows information such as the radio frequency that it emits, an equalizer or information about what it is playing.

In addition to Bluetooth for use with your mobile, it has 2 USB ports that can be used to charge your mobile or to connect a pendrive. In addition, it has a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm jack.

You will find it on Amazon for 25.99 euros.

Sytech Bluetooth transmitter

Sytech Hands-Free FM Transmitter on PC Components

If you want an FM transmitter with Bluetooth that is easy to use and that you can adjust it in position, this product from the brand Sytech It’s a good solution.

It has a cigarette lighter connection and two UBS ports, one on the connector and one on the screen to connect, in addition to a USB cable from the mobile, a pendrive since it can play MP3 directly.

You can adjust the FM frequency from its screen, as well as use it as a hands-free to avoid distractions.

You can find it in PcComponentes for 22.90 euros and free shipping.

