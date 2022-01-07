In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

A charger for your new MacBook Pro (or Air) that is capable of replacing the official Apple one for much less money.

Congratulations on your new Apple laptop. If you just got hold of one of the 13-, 14-, or 16-inch MacBook Pros, hold on to the USB-C charger that comes in the box because it’s one of their more expensive accessories.

Depending on the Apple laptop model you have, a new official charger costs from 55 euros to 105 euros. But you don’t have to spend so much money, since there are 100% compatible and cheaper alternatives.

In this list we recommend the best chargers compatible with MacBook Pro that you can buy, cheaper and that you can use with any other device, such as iPad.

These chargers start at 65W powers to make sure they work with both the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. This way you will only need one charger for practically all your devices.

The smallest: Anker Nano II 65W

Anker Nano II

Anker is one of the leading manufacturers of accessories and peripherals for laptops and mobiles that you can find in stores like Amazon. In addition, they use GaN technology in many of their chargers which allows the size of the chargers to be minimized.

East Anker Nano II is a 65W charger compatible with Apple notebooks and has a very compact size.

You just have to look at the image above to see all the space you save, which makes it perfect for traveling or carrying it in a backpack or briefcase.

You can get it on Amazon for 44.99 euros, but if you hurry you can save 15% by applying the coupon that you will find on their page.

With 3 USB ports: TOPK 65W

TOPK 65W

Another 65W charger that you can use with a MacBook Pro is the 65W TOPK. Not only is it a more compact charger, it also has more advantages.

This charger has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The maximum load is 65W, so if you have more connected devices you will have to distribute it according to the device you connect.

Also, you can replace the plug with another from another country when you travel.

The 65W TOPK charger only costs 36.99 euros at Amazon.

Compact and triple USB: Smpl 35W

Smpl 35W

The charger Smpl it’s perfect for use with more than one device. Not only does it have a power of 65W, it also has 3 USB ports.

It has one USB-A port and two USB-C ports. It is very compact and uses GaN technology to reduce its size. It only weighs 140 grams and measures 113 x 39 x 33mm.

Thanks to its power, it can charge an Apple laptop in less than 2 hours.

It is available on Amazon for 31.99 euros.

Best value for money: UGREEN 35W

UGREEN 35W

UGREEN has several chargers compatible with laptops such as MacBook Pro, but the model with the best value for money is this compact size and 65W power.

It only has a USB-C port, it has PowerDelivery 3.0 and QualComm QuickCharge 4.0. It is fully compatible with any Apple laptop, as well as mobiles and tablets of all kinds. You just need the correct cable to charge them.

Amazon has it available for 29.99 euros, but there are discount coupons on its Amazon page that will make it a better deal.

