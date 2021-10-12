The curved monitors have been gaining a lot of popularity among users. Thanks to their special shape, they provide a very different experience. They have become one of the favorite monitor types of the gamers Since with this type of monitor you manage to immerse yourself in the game in a different way, so the experience is magnificent.

The selection of curved monitors is wide, every day it becomes even bigger and more difficult to choose one. For this reason, we have decided to select some of the most outstanding monitors that are within this category. Thus, if you are looking for one, the process may be easier for you.

The 3 best curved monitors

Entweg 34 «WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor

Thanks to its 21: 9 gaming interface, it provides a 30% wider view than standard 16: 9 monitors. Ultra HD resolution 3440 x 1440 It reveals all the luxury of details, it also has a brightness of up to 300 nits and a high contrast ratio of 3000: 1. It is not a precisely economical model, since it costs just over 700 euros, however it is one of the best you can find today. 34 inches you’re going to live to the fullest.

Samsung LC49HG90DMRXEN

Yes, 49 inches for the most demanding, this curved monitor from the South Koreans provides everything you need for an experience out of the ordinary. Its 32: 9 aspect ratio will make you experience games to the fullest, immersing you like never before. Samsung has put the new technology at your service Metal Quantum Dot, that ensures more natural colors for longer and more intense reds and greens. Now you find it discounted on Amazon, since it starts at 999 euros and is at 847.

LG 35WN73A-B – LG Curved Ultra-wide Monitor

LG knows well what it is up to when it comes to developing a monitor. With 35 inches, the UltraWide QHD screen, 3440 x1 440 and 21: 9 aspect ratio, it is ideal for both gamers and work. It allows you to see different windows and have different programs open at the same time. Proof of this is that it incorporates a USB-C, compatible with all brands and 60W of charging power so you can transfer data much faster. For 547 euros you can find it today on Amazon.

This is our selection with the best curved monitors on the market. We hope you find them interesting and find one that suits your tastes and needs. The gaming experience is worth it with one!