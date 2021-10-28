In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Take advantage of your Disney Plus subscription with these typical Halloween movies: suspense, scary and horror movies.

Halloween is coming and if you already have your costumes prepared and the goodies, you will surely lack what to see on this terrifying night. Luckily we live in the golden age of streaming movies and series and specifically in Disney Plus you can find a lot to choose from.

If you are looking for a movie to see on this day, we offer you the best movies for Halloween found in its catalog.

Nightmare Before Christmas

Is this a Halloween or Christmas movie? It doesn’t really matter, because The Nightmare Before Christmas is a stop motion masterpiece directed by Henry Sellick and by Tim Burton that was released in 1993.

It is one of the perfect movies for Halloween and with an excellent score of 8/10 on IMDB. If you have never seen it, this is the moment because it is available on Disney Plus.

It places us in The City of Halloween (Halloween Town), whose main holiday is, of course, Halloween. Jack Skellington (or Jack Skeleton in the Spanish version), is tired of celebrating the Halloween party year after year. So when Jack discovers the Christmas holiday he is totally fascinated with it and decides to improve it.

Edward Scissorhands

One of the classic 20th Century Fox suspense films is Edward Scissorhands. One of the films that catapulted (even more) Johnny Depp and that you can enjoy on Disney Plus.

Directed by Tim Burton it is a romantic drama with dark touches as only Burton knows how to do.

It tells the story of how an inventor created a perfect creature named Eduardo, leaving his “invention” incomplete when he died and having scissors for hands. But he finds a family that adopts him and tries to adapt him to life in an American suburb.

A classic from Tim Burton’s movies that everyone enjoys.

REC

REC is the great box office and critical success of horror films made in Spain and exported to other countries, in addition to having 4 more films.

This is the synopsis of REC, a movie that if you have never seen it, it will catch you and give you more than one microinfarction.

Every night, Ángela (Manuela Velasco), a young reporter for a local television, follows a different professional group with her camera. Tonight it is his turn to interview the firefighters and he has the secret hope of being able to attend a shocking fire live. But the night passes quietly. Follow “

REC is an example of how in Spanish cinema you can make horror films that can be blockbuster and easy to sell outside our borders.

28 days later

Today we may be saturated with zombie movies and series (or infected), but in 2002 when Danny Boyle pulled himself out of his sleeve 28 days later, he surprised the world with a story about survival despite everything.

You can also see Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) in one of his first big roles. If you have not seen it yet, you will understand how this film has influenced practically all subsequent series and films such as The Walking Dead.

London is a cemetery. The streets are now deserted. Total silence reigns. After the spread of a virus that wiped out most of the population, the invasion of terrifying beings took place. The virus was spread, after the incursion in a laboratory, of a group of defenders of the rights of the animals. Transmitted by blood, the virus produces devastating effects. In 28 days the epidemic spreads across the country and only a handful of survivors remain …

You can already see it on Disney Plus. And if you want more, you have to see the sequel, 28 weeks later, which you can also see on the platform.

Signs

Who did not jump out of the armchair or the sofa when “what appeared” appeared in that famous scene from Signs?

Signs (Signs, 2002) is one of M. Night Shyamalan’s best thrillers. One of his classic works about aliens, suspense and extremely impossible to explain situations that will put you on edge throughout the film.

From the director and writer of The Sixth Sense and The Protege, M. Night Shyamalan, comes the story of the Hess family, from Pennsylvania, who wake up one morning to find a picture of a gigantic circle carved in their cornfields. The explanation that Graham Hess (Mel Gibson) receives is that those responsible for the signals of his harvest are aliens. The Hess family will discover through the news, with growing terror, that crop circles are appearing around the world. Signs is the moving story of an isolated family on a farm and their way of facing the last moments of their life, while the world is being invaded.

You can find it at Disney Plus Spain.

