Recently, the famous singer Paulina Rubio has revealed how her rivalry with Thalía began, who I assure before was even one of her best friends, however, everything changed and it was not for the better.

“The golden girl” remembered her times in the famous group of “Timbiriche“and the relationship with his former bandmate.

In the media tour that Paulina Rubio is doing to promote her most recent single entitled “Yo Soy”, which she presented on October 29 in Miami and is a call to empower women based on her own experience, the The singer attended the Yordi Rosado program that is broadcast every week on the YouTube platform to talk at length about different facets of her personal and professional life, such as the controversies in which she has been involved.

As you may remember, one of the most notorious is the rivalry that he maintains with Thalia for several decades and that began when both were part of the successful musical group “Timbiriche”.

Paulina, who turned 50 on June 17, confirmed that she and Thalía did hit the ground running at a concert the band gave in Ciudad Guzmán.

I am not here to tell about that specific day, because a whole movie can come from there, “the singer began, adding:

Honestly, Thalía and I were going to fight for that or for another reason. So, that was the trigger, but we already had things stuck, “said the singer.

Before this revelation, the singer of hits “That man is mine”, specified that the problems between them were not to see who was more important, but with men, since it had a lot to do with the boyfriends, with kissing everyone of the group and with having the boyfriend and kissing the other.

In addition, Paulina assured that she did feel a true friendship with her colleague, however, Mrs. Yolanda Miranda Mange, Thalía’s mother, was the one who did not let her daughter be her friend.

Regarding the latter, Paulina wanted to clarify that she never felt envy for her then groupmate:

And I didn’t want to have Thalía’s boyfriend, or María la del Barrio, or anything. She was my friend”.

And as if that were not enough, the mother of Andrea Nicolás Vallejo Rubio and Eros Bazúa Rubio, announced that about a couple of years ago she began to chat with Thalía.

We started chatting a couple of years ago, I imagine that things are already … smoothed out the rough edges; We have many things in common and zero in common, because he is very different from me. “

In this way it makes it more than clear that soon and sooner than we expect, we will be able to see some work by both celebrities together, something that without a doubt millions of people are waiting for.