In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

These batteries can charge your mobile, tablet, but they are also capable of providing enough energy to charge a laptop via USB-C.

Portable batteries offer you the energy you need to continue using your devices, such as a mobile phone or tablet, when you don’t have a plug nearby. But did you know that you can use these batteries to charge a laptop?

These portable batteries are suitable to charge a lot of the laptops with USB-C connection on the market. In addition, you can always use them to recharge any other device via traditional USB.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

You have to take into account several characteristics of these batteries to know if you can use them to charge your laptop.

The most important thing, more than the capacity, is that are capable of emitting the necessary power and compatible with your computer. Today most laptops come with 65W chargers, so you should look for batteries that have this power output, or as close as possible.

Another quality is ability. If you want it to be manageable and not weigh much, you can find it with 20,000mAh capacity, although there are more advanced models of 40,000mAh or up to 60,000mAh.

You also have to take into account that there are restrictions on lithium batteries in methods of transport such as airplanes, where it is forbidden to carry batteries in the hold and the maximum they allow you to carry in hand luggage is up to 160Wh.

With these details worked out, here are some of the the best batteries to charge your laptop via USB-C that you can buy right now.

Best value for money: Anker PowerCore III Elite

Anker PowerCore III Elite at Amazon

Anker has many portable batteries and among them you have this Anker PowerCore III Elite with a 65W output and various ports.

You can use it with popular laptops like MacBook Air or Pro, Dell XPS and many other brands. The capacity is 25,600mAh and it has a USB-C port with PowerDelivery and two USB-A ports of up to 18W each.

Its price is 119 euros and is available on Amazon.

For occasional use: Baseus PowerBank PD 65W

Baseus Power Bank PD 65 W at Amazon

Is Baseus portable battery It has a capacity of 20,000mAh, perfect for use with mobiles or tablets and to be recharged several times.

It has a 65W power in total, but with the option of being distributed by several devices at the same time. You can charge a laptop at 45W via USB-C and a mobile at 18W via USB-A, but if you just plug in the laptop it will use all the available power.

It has an LCD screen with the battery charge level and you can find it on Amazon for less than 50 euros.

The cheapest: Charmast PW 65W

Charmast PD 65W at Amazon

Battery Charmast It has a traditional Power Bank design, but inside it has a 23,800mAh capacity and 65W output.

It doesn’t have many more features than 2 USB-A ports and a USB-C port with PowerDelivery up to 65W. But remember that it will only be 65W when there is only one product connected.

It is compatible with almost any USB-C laptop on the market, from brands such as Lenovo, HP, Dell or Apple.

Its price is very cheap, only 45 euros with free shipping.

The most complete: OmniCharge Omni 20+

OmniCharge Omni 20+ on Amazon

Portable battery Omnicharge Omni 20+ it is perfect for anyone who needs emergency power in any situation.

It has a 20,000mAh capacity and 100W output power, in addition to having a European and American plug to connect any electrical product that requires it.

It has 2 USB-A ports and a UBS-C input both to charge the battery itself and to charge other devices, such as laptops. It also has a DC input for direct recharging.

The LCD screen on one side reports the capacity, the remaining charge or how much power each connection is giving at that moment. It even has wireless charging for mobiles on top.

A very complete battery that you can take anywhere and that is now on sale for less than 195 euros.

For long stays: Litionite Raiden 160W

Litionite Raiden 160W at Amazon

This is the least portable battery on this list, but certainly the one with the most capacity and still relatively “portable.”

Litionite Raiden It is a portable lithium battery that is more intended to be used in fixed places, such as in cars, caravans or in homes to accumulate energy.

Has a output power up to 160W and has an international plug connection. It also has a couple of USB-A and USB-C connections, where it is capable of producing up to 100W.

Total capacity is 41,600mAh And it will always depend on how many products you have connected to know how long it will last.

You can get it for 199.90 euros on Amazon.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.