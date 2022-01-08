In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you have a PS5, you may not know that it has a feature that will make your Internet connection work much better, although it surely means that you will have to change your router.

One of the best surprises that PlayStation 5 brought has nothing to do with its game catalog, not even with the graphic power that it has (and that is not little) but with its connectivity.

We are talking about WiFi 6, a very important novelty that other last generation consoles do not have and that advances it to the future, to the massive deployment of this technology that manufacturers of all kinds are already doing, such as Apple with the iPhone.

Yes indeed, you will surely need to buy a WiFi 6 router to take advantage of its advantages on PS5, and for now there are few operators that use them, so if you have the one that yours has given you, you will almost certainly have to scratch your pocket.

The good news is that There are very cheap models that are very worthwhile, from just over 30 euros, like for example this one from Huawei. With them you will not only have a more stable connection, without lag, but you can also accelerate downloads via WiFi.

Another option, of course, is to go directly to a good network cable to connect your PlayStation 5.

Below we list several of the best routers you can buy for PS5.

Huawei AX Dual Core and Quad Core

This WiFi router features WiFi 6, the latest standard available. In addition, you can connect your devices with just one touch thanks to NFC and Huawei Share.

This is one of the cheapest models, if not the most. It is available in two versions, one with a Dual Core processor (for 34 euros) and another with Quad Core (for 49 euros).

It is remarkably easy to install and operate, and of course it greatly improves the quality of the connection, as we have seen first-hand in its analysis.

In addition, in both cases it has totally free shipping from Spain.

Tenda RX3

This router with four omnidirectional antennas offers up to 1201 Mbps of bandwidth in the 2.4 and 5 GHz frequencies, and also at a very competitive price.

We now turn to another cheap WiFi 6 router model, the Tenda RX3 that you can get for a price around 50-60 euros.

It offers several top-level technologies, such as IPV6 or WPA3, that make your connection better, safer and more stable, clearly linked to WiFi 6.

For the price it has, it may be worth the investment if you are not willing to spend what a gaming router costs as such.

TP-Link Archer AX55

This router is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 technology, it has a triple-core CPU at 1.5 GHz, allowing a stable connection with numerous devices simultaneously and reaching higher speeds.

TP-Link is one of the leading brands in the connectivity and technology gadgets industry. This is one of their best value-for-money routers.

It has four Gigabit LAN ports, WiFi 6 and a bandwidth that will allow you to play online on your PS5 without suffering any type of penalty for the number of devices connected to your home network.

Its price is less than 100 euros now that it is usually on sale.

ASUS TUF Gaming AX5400

This gaming router is perfect for PCs and consoles, with a specific port for gaming. In addition, it also has WiFi Mesh if you connect it to other routers and several improvements to provide more stability to the connection.

Six antennas to improve signal range, a specific port for PC gaming, Mobile Gaming mode and much more.

It is not cheap, since its official price exceeds 100 euros, but this ASUS router for PS5 may be just what you need to end your connection problems once and for all.

You can configure it to the maximum in your application, even being able to prioritize the signal from some devices to others as it suits you.

TP-Link Archer AX6000

Tri-band router with MU-MIMO technology so that you can connect dozens of devices reducing latency to practically zero in all of them, in addition to greatly accelerating the connection thanks to WiFi 6.

Despite the fact that its price is quite high (close to 300 euros), this TP-Link router is considered one of the best for all types of environments.

To play too, since it has all the technologies that make the experience fluid and constant, without interruptions in the WiFi signal or loss of intensity, so common when downloading games or playing online.

It can process no less than 5GB of data per second without much trouble.

Netgear Nighthawk AX12

Its particular design hides one of the most powerful routers in the world, with 10.8GB of WiFi speed and 8 simultaneous 4K connections.

It goes without saying that this model is extremely striking for its appearance, but also for how much it offers. It is not cheap, yes, since its price remains at more than 400 euros.

It can take your WiFi connection to practically the same speed as the network cable, with peaks well above what is usual, exceeding 10 GB per second even.

The key is that regardless of what is happening on your home network, you can continue playing with maximum speed.

