Having a good sports watch is key to improving your performance. In addition, they are getting cheaper, especially on dates like Black Friday.

Until not long ago, owning a sports watch was relatively rare among amateur athletes, condemned to the classic stopwatch to measure their performance. However, things have changed a lot in recent years thanks to the main brands in the sector.

Garmin is a good example of this, although practically all technology companies have a model that can compete against specialized watches, with GPS and measurement of values ​​such as SpO2 or VO2 Max.

What’s more, there are many running watches on sale on Black Friday, with pretty big discounts and free shipping from Spain. Depending on your budget, you can allow yourself more or less joys, although there is a bit of everything.

These are several of the bargains that you should take into account, ordered by price from lowest to highest.

Polar M430 for € 99

Polar M430 on Amazon

We start with one of the cheapest running watches on Black Friday, the Polar M430 that Amazon sells for 99 euros. It is very economical, but no less complete for that.

It has several pre-set programs with workouts and measures speed, pace, time, calories burned and more.

Polar is one of the leading brands in the industry and this is their watch for beginners who just want to measure some basic data.

Garmin Forerunner 45 for € 115

This sports watch has built-in GPS and heart rate meter. In addition, it also measures VO2 Max, an ideal element to measure your fitness.

A great qualitative leap is made by this Forerunner 45, which already has a color screen and a much more current design, in addition to measuring many more sports and physical activities, some of them more heterodox, such as yoga.

It is also ideal for running, measuring all kinds of data, including partial ones. It boasts several weeks of battery life, although this obviously depends on how you use your GPS.

For the 114 euros it costs it is a great watch for runners on a tight budget.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm for € 169

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the second generation of the sports watch from the South Korean company. In addition to improving in sports recognition, it is now a better smartwatch thanks to its digital bezel.

This model is a smart watch of the best of 2021 without a doubt. Although it has been on sale for a long time, it is now cheaper than ever on Amazon, for only 169 euros.

We have been able to subject it to analysis with very good results in terms of accuracy and battery, with extras that make it quite interesting, such as the NFC for mobile payments and the electrocardiogram function.

For the price it has today it is without a doubt one of the best deals on Black Friday 2021.

Polar Vantage M for € 149

This sports watch is really complete, with a record of 130 sports activities, although it mainly focuses on running, measuring data in real time such as running power.

Polar and Garmin maintain a very peculiar competition between 100 and 200 euros, with watches for top-level runners at an affordable price.

One of them is the Polar Vantage M, quite compact and light and available in several colors for only 149 euros.

It’s a great price for a watch that measures VO2 Max and offers a comprehensive overview of your progress and fitness, with Training Load measurement and tips to improve your results.

Garmin Forerunner 245 for € 187

This watch has GPS, SpO2 and VO2 Max, as well as intelligent study of running dynamics and training recommendations, so it is a perfect watch for runners.

If we look first at the value for money, the Garmin Forerunner 245 is surely the best running watch of all the ones you can buy right now, and its price is only 187 euros.

It measures VO2 Max and blood oxygen saturation, in addition to having all the advanced Garmin metrics and offering tailored and personalized training sessions, which vary depending on your performance in previous sessions and the workload you have done .

It can be said that it is quite a personal trainer on your wrist.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for € 199

The Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung’s smartwatch more focused on sports. It has a tactile digital bezel and has 90 sports monitoring, as well as IP68 certification and WearOS system.

Although the new Apple Watch Series 7 are already on sale, there is a smartwatch model that may be even better, at least in certain aspects. It’s Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4.

What is certain is that it is cheaper, since right now its price starts from 199 euros for Black Friday.

It has everything you could ask for in a smartwatch, plus GPS and moreAlthough if there is something that makes it different, it is a new characteristic, which measures the percentage of fat and body composition.

Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro for € 489

This elite sports watch has the BodyBattery function, pulse oximeter and all the running metrics you can imagine, plus dozens of sports modes, including triathlon.

Without a doubt, the Garmin Fenix ​​have been considered the best watches for running and triathlon for years, and with good reason. They boast a catalog of sports more extensive than any, in addition to a battery that is difficult to match.

The most advanced model right now is the Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro, which is also much cheaper on Black Friday, since it stays for less than 500 euros in PcComponentess and also in Amazon Spain.

It is a significant outlay but worth every euro if you really want to improve your results.

